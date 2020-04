Nigeria has recorded Twenty-three new cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus), this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 174.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed this Wednesday night on its Twitter handle.

Of the new cases, 9 are in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Nigeria.

A total of Nine patients have been discharged with two deaths.

Currently;

Lagos- 91

FCT- 35

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Akwa Ibom- 5