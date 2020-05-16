BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Lagos drives new rise in Nigeria’s Covid-19 infections, with 288 cases added; total 5445

by

With Lagos alone adding 179 cases, the rate of Covid-19 infection in Nigeria returned to a steep trajectory on Friday, as 288 new patients were confirmed. New confirmations for the whole country on Thursday were 193 cases.

The new confirmations raised the country’s total cases to 5445, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Other states and their figures were as follows: 20-Kaduna, 15-Katsina, 15-Jigawa, 13-Borno, 11-Ogun, 8-Kano, 7-FCT, 4-Niger, 4-Ekiti, 3-Oyo, 3-Delta, 3-Bauchi, 2-Kwara, 1-Edo

NCDC said that 1320 patients have been treated and discharged while 171 died.

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

COVID-19: EFCC hands over Diezani Madueke’s property to…

PwC commences distribution of N100m COVID-19 intervention…

Covid-19: Nigerian evacuees from Thailand must pay N297,600…

1 of 2,343