In death, Abba Kyari passes like every common man

He was undeniably Nigeria’s second most powerful man. Some even rated him the power behind the throne. But in death, Abba Kyari, who is said to have been de-facto ruler of Nigeria for five years, has died without fanfare, in the cold hand of a rampaging Coronavirus.

The government bulletin announcing his passing was even more austere.

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari,” said a government statement. “The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.”

A Kanuri from Borno, not much is known about Kyari’s early life but his path to the zenith of power in Nigeria may have been made smooth by his brilliant education and marriage to the sister-in-law of the powerful Ibrahim Tahir. He had four children.

Kyari graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Warwick and also received a bachelor’s degree in law from Cambridge in the United Kingdom, where he would have met bosom friend, Keem Belo Osagie. They both ran the old UBA together.

In 1984, Kyari obtained a master’s degree in law from Cambridge and later attended the International institute of management development in Lausanne, Switzerland. He participated in the management development programme at Harvard Business school in 1994.

Kyari worked for the law firm of Fani-Kayode and Sowemimo following his return to Nigeria and from 1988 to 1990, he was the editor of The Democrat newspaper, a conservative outlet established by the New African Holdings limited. He also served as Commissioner for Forestry and Animal resources in Borno state before being appointed secretary to the board of then African International Bank.

Of him Wikipedia says, “Kyari was an influential figure within the Buhari administration. During the administration’s first term, he worked mainly behind the scenes to implement the president’s agenda.

“In 2019 with Buhari’s re-election for a second term, the president ordered his cabinet to channel all requests through Kyari’s office. Further enhancing his influence within government circles, and being labelled as the de facto head of government.

“In 2017, following a leaked memo, Kyari became embroiled in a public argument with the Head of Civil Service, who was later removed from office and arrested. In 2020, in another leaked memo, Babagana Monguno the National Security Adviser accused Kyari of meddling in matters of national security.”

Perhaps, the most celebrated tiff has to be the fierce rivalry with a running one rising star who was viciously sidelined by.

It was on March 24, that it was made known that he had tested positive for Covid-19 following a curios trip heading a government delegation that included a full rank minister, to negotiate with German banks, terms for a controversial Siemens partnership to refit Nigeria’s power sector.

In the whole of Africa, Kyari has to be, at least for now, the most powerful victim silenced by the invisible Coronavirus.

By Titi Omobude