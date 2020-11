Globacom and 9Mobile have emerged as the biggest gainers of subscriber market share in the month of September according to the latest figures from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The data released in November showed that Globacom gained the most share controlling 26.48 percent in September from the 26.06 percent recorded in August, representing a…

