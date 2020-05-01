Ganduje wants easing of Kano lockdown amidst rising covid-19 incidence

Amidst the rising incidence of covid-19 in Nigeria which now place Kano ahead with 80 new case out of a total of 204 announced by NCDC, the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, wants the easing of the 14-day total lockdown on Kano at the instance of the Federal Government.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday, announced a 14-day total lockdown on the state, as a result of the rising cases of covid-19, and what is regarded in some quarters as ‘mysterious’ deaths involving high-profile residents of the state.

Governor Ganduje made the appeal for the easing of the lockdown in his address Thursday, while, inaugurating a panel of experts to support the state task force technical committee, on Covid -19, at Government House.

He said it is imperative to relax the lockdown for a while, so as to ease the difficulty which most people are facing in the state, especially in this period of the Ramadan.

“We would engage the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to seek permission to relax the total lockdown imposed on Kano. We are making this appeal on behalf of our people who are presently running out of food items.

“We would love the Federal government to relax the lockdown for a period of time to enable people stock their homes, especially now that majority of us are fasting. It will also ease the economic hardship in the state”, the governor pleaded.

Meanwhile, the latest incidence of covid-19 in the country announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), shows that Kano recorded the highest number of new cases as at yesterday (Thursday).

The state record 80 new case out of the total 204 case that occurred in the country, followed by Lagos state, which before now used to be the epicenter of the disease in Nigeria.