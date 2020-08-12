Fitch Solutions says Nigeria has had no success in flattening COVID-19 curve
expects GDP to contract by 6% in 2020 ….naira to weaken to N475 …debt-to-GDP at more than 35%
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is still low given the country’s large population, according to Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research, a subsidiary of Fitch Rating which provides credit and macro intelligence solutions. The New York-based research agency said its anecdotal evidence suggests that the real infection rate in Nigeria is…
