Fire guts three vehicles, transport company around Lagos airport

Three vehicles and a tour transport company around Lagos airport on Thursday evening were gutted by fire.

According to statement by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency(LASEMA), “We received multiple reports of a fire outbreak at Ikeja Airport Hotel along Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja.

“On arrival at the above scene, it was determined that three (3) vehicles had caught fire , one Toyota coaster bus (LND133XW), a Honda civic saloon car (AKR234LZ) and a Cadillac Escalade car with unknown registration number.

“The resultant fire affected the Tour Africa Transport Company within the airport hotel premises and not the hotel building itself.

“The flames have since been extinguished by our responders and the Lagos State Fire Service and an investigation is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.

We appeal for calm and will provide further updates.”