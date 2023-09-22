Tumi Sekhukhune – Group Executive, Enterprise Business Unit at MTN Group

Tumi Sekhukhune is the Group Executive, Enterprise Business Unit, with responsibility for MTN Group Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) client segment teams, and the overall strategy with the EBU teams in MTN operating company (Opco), across the 22 Opco’s of the Group.

Tumi joined MTN in 2018 and has held the role of Group GM, Large Enterprise Sales and MNCs from 2018-2020. She was responsible for overseeing end-to-end sales support, P&L, account relationship and overall leadership of the MNC division across all 22 Opco’s across the MTN footprint, coordinating business development efforts and account management strategies, including account planning and sales pipeline management for MNC accounts, assisting in relationship development with the key MNC customers and then was Acting Group Executive, Enterprise Business Unit from 2020-2022, until she was formally appointed into the current role.

Before joining MTN, Tumi was a core member of Egon Zehnder’s technology and telecommunications, private equity, and family business advisory practices.

Prior to Egon Zehnder, Tumi was Vice President at Ericsson sub-Saharan Africa, covering 43 countries in the region and a member of the region’s leadership team. In that position, she managed a large product portfolio with responsibilities that included strategy, marketing and communications, corporate and social responsibility, in addition to chairing the regional diversity and inclusion council.

She managed a large product portfolio and a team with responsibilities across the African region and a dotted line into 3 Group function Senior Vice Presidents (Global SVP of Strategy, Global SVP Marketing & Communications and Global SVP of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility) headquartered in Sweden.

Over the course of her 10-year career at Ericsson, she handled a wide range of assignments across Africa, Southeast Asia and Europe.

Prior to that, she acquired extensive experience in technology and strategy consulting at Accenture and Decipher, a boutique strategy consulting house based in South Africa. Tumi is also an alumni of the Ericsson Young Advisory Board, having served as a 2010/2011 member to Ericsson CEO and President Hans Vestberg and his executive leadership team.

Tumi started out as a systems engineer at EDS, working in the governmental and banking sectors.

Tumi earned an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand and a BSc in computer science from the University of the Western Cape in South Africa.

Within her capacity and roles, Tumi has worked across various industries and lived in countries such as USA, Nigeria, Senegal, Singapore, Sweden and France and currently now in South Africa. Tumi is fluent in both English and French.