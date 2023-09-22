Adedoyin Segun-Noibi – GM Operations, Strategy & Performance, Quomodo Systems Africa

Adedoyin Segun-Noibi is an accomplished business development executive with a distinguished career spanning over 10 years. Her journey into the business world has been nothing short of remarkable, marked by her ability to forge meaningful relationships, drive exponential growth, and lead high-performance teams.

Her impressive track record includes collaborations with top-rated managers and renowned companies, cementing her reputation as a true industry leader.

Adedoyin’s professional journey began with a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology from Igbinedion University, Nigeria. She subsequently attended the Harvard Business School, Boston, where she studied Management Essentials.

Her quest for knowledge about diplomacy and human rights took her further to the US Institute of Diplomacy & Human Rights. Adedoyin is a certified Etiquette consultant from The English Manner, UK as well as a member, Institute of Directors in Nigeria.

Throughout her career, Adedoyin has held pivotal roles in several esteemed organisations. Her early days in business development saw her serve at Cast Oil & Gas, where her exceptional sales acumen and ability to cultivate lasting client relationships stood her out.

Adedoyin’s ascent in the industry was accelerated by her innate leadership abilities. Recognised for her outstanding performance, she was entrusted with managerial roles, where she honed her skills in team building and mentorship.

She thrived as a business development executive at TEM Nigeria, where she oversaw a dynamic team of sales professionals, guiding them to consistently exceed targets. Her management style fostered a culture of collaboration and innovation, resulting in unprecedented sales growth and client retention rates.

Furthermore, Adedoyin’s expertise extends to strategic planning and execution. In her role as General Manager Operations, Strategy and Performance, Quomodo Systems Ltd, she spearheaded the development and implementation of comprehensive business strategies.

These strategies not only increased market share but also positioned the company as an industry leader, garnering industry recognition.

Adedoyin’s career has been enriched by collaborations with top-rated managers and globally renowned companies where she played pivotal roles in expanding their market presence and revenue streams.

Her reputation as a business development expert has made her a sought-after partner for both established giants and emerging startups seeking to scale their operations. Notable among many of such are: Dangote Group, Polaris Bank, Sahara Oil, Heritage Oil, Nest Oil, Oando Plc and so on.

As Adedoyin Segun-Noibi continues her remarkable journey in the business development landscape, she remains dedicated to fostering growth and innovation. Her vision for the future includes leveraging emerging technologies and market trends to drive sustainable growth for the organisations she collaborates with.

Adedoyin’s career trajectory reflects a commitment to excellence, a thirst for knowledge, and an unwavering passion for driving business success.