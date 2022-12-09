Tokunboh George-Taylor – Managing Director of Hill+Knowlton Strategies Nigeria

As Managing Director of Hill+Knowlton Strategies Nigeria, Tokunboh draws upon over 25 years of experience in public relations and corporate communications to guide the office in providing strategic insight and counsel to clients. She is well-versed in the business operating landscape in Nigeria. Her areas of specialisation include public relations, community relations, advertising, branding and marketing in the telecoms, Information Technology, finance, education, energy, oil & gas sector. She is experienced in governance and compliance, CSR strategy and innovation development.

Before joining H+K, Tokunboh spent over 14 years at integrated energy group Oando Plc. in Lagos where she was a part of the Group Leadership Council, heading up the corporate services, corporate communications/CSR divisions along the way. Most recently, she was Director of the Oando Foundation, establishing the foundation in Nigeria, US and UK and developing its framework and partnerships. Whilst at Oando Plc., she led the communications team for local and international fund raising and the listing on the Johannesburg stock exchange.

Before returning to work in Nigeria in 2001, Tokunboh was a Senior Account Manager in London with one of the UK’s leading technology and consumer public relations agencies, handling the media campaigns for B2B clients in telecommunications.

Tokunboh holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin, USA.

She is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Institute of Directors (IOD). She is also a fellow of the Africa Leadership Initiative-West Africa and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. She is also the Acting Chairman of the Oando Foundation as well as a board member of Legacy Office and CSR-in-Action Advocacy.