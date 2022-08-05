Tokunbo Ifaturoti – Independent Contractor, Project, Change Management & Consultancy Services Project

Tokunbo is a Lawyer, senior project manager, scrum master, an advocate for international and sustainable development, and a podcaster.

She creates shared value through leading on project delivery and embraces culture and diversity. Tokunbo supports people and processes in readiness for transformation, ambitious reforms, and sustainable adoption. She transitioned from being a lawyer with 10+ years of experience and to date has worked across various sectors like legal, e-commerce, management consultancy, media, education, sustainability, CSR, charities and managing different complexities.

As a senior project manager and scrum master, she is responsible for day-to-day project delivery and works closely with various stakeholders to ensure risks, issues, dependencies are managed effectively while driving towards benefits realisation. Ifaturoti leads on developing business cases, project plans and change impact assessments.

She also minimizes reputational risks and increases return on investment and client satisfaction by advising and providing solutions on complex issues. Tokunbo navigates and aligns businesses and services using prince 2, scrum, waterfall, prosci ADKAR and agile methodologies to agreed outcomes within time, cost and quality constraints.

As an advocate for international and sustainable development and podcaster, she gives back by advocating for sustainable development and leveraging on other development enablers to make a difference.

Ifaturoti provides leadership, coaching and give talks (workshops and seminars), even as she equips others with confidence and self-mastery skills.

As Project, Change Management & Consultancy Services Project independent contractor, she manages global transformational programmes, multi-dimensional change projects including pre-defined solutions, and project dependency mappings for various products and implements them against timelines, budget, quality and within scope.

Furthermore, she liaises and builds relationships with executive and senior management, partners, internal and external stakeholders to pilot and implement agreed initiatives within programme timelines, ensure successful delivery of projects and allocate people and material resources as deemed necessary.

Tokunbo also leads project teams and provide overall direction and coordination of project management efforts and activities for services within various functions.

In her spare time, Tokunbo and TAAI Consultancy support communities through the Children, Youth and Women Empowerment Initiative (ChiYoWo), by donating books and repositions the mind-set of children, youth and women in Africa through education and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) programmes. 40 schools have been impacted positively to date and over 7,229 books donated to students in hard to reach communities.

Ifaturoti holds a Law degree (LLB), from University of Wolverhampton, BA (Hons) International Development with NGO Management at University of East London, and a Masters in Law (LLM) in Computer and Communications Law, from Queen Mary University of London.