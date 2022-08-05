Bunmi Bajomo (PhD) – Head, Group Corporate Bank/COO, Corporate & Investment bank, Ecobank

Bunmi is an experienced economist and financial expert with over 20 years of work experience with a keen demonstration of deep knowledge and history of working in the financial services industry. She is skilled in international business development, market research, trading, business development and economic research.

Bajomo is a multiple award winner across her academic and professional experiences. Among her outstanding performance recognitions are British Chevening Scholarship, several special recognition awards and Midas Touch Award for significant contribution to bank’s overall growth.

She is Head, Group Corporate Bank & Chief Operating Officer, Corporate & Investment Bank, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated. As COO for the CIB Business, the responsibility is across Ecobank’s 33 countries and representative offices in Europe, Middle East and Asia.

As former Head, Corporate Banking Manufacturing Group at First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, she had direct responsibility for the largest Strategic Business Unit (SBU) – The Manufacturing Group, with broad mandate to overhaul and develop the manufacturing SBUs in Nigeria and in other subsidiaries in Africa, Europe and Asia. Core coverage was structured project & trade finance, assets-based finance and liquidity management premised on innovations and market disruptions.

As Director & Pioneer Head of Corporate Banking Division at Coronation Merchant Bank, she managed a robust and enduring corporate banking portfolio for the then newly licensed Merchant Bank, with core strategic intent on being a distinct and Africa’s pre-eminent investment bank. Principal focus as the pioneer Head of Corporate Banking division was to provide leadership, develop and execute a strategic framework to rebrand and position the bank’s corporate banking business for excellence. She successfully positioned Coronation Merchant Bank as the merchant bank with the most qualitative risk assets.

As former Head, Top Tier Corporates GSG/Corporate Bank, at Citibank Nigeria Limited, she achieved success with the Local Corporate Bank (LCB) business from inception, thus heralding the establishment of Citi Nigeria’s Top Tier Corporates in 2012. With the global subsidiaries group, she was appointed to manage the unit and provided economic and strategic focus to clients in these emerging sectors.

At Stanbic IBTC, she was Head Of Marketing, functioned as securities broker, marketing head, and investment advisor/fund manager at IBTC Asset Management. She leveraged strong marketing skills to advise institution/portfolio clients on the bank’s unrivaled insight into the complexities of navigating domestic markets, thus helping clients maximize their Nigerian trading and investment strategies.

Bunmi bagged her first class honours in Economics (BSc) from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), M.Sc in Economics and Finance from University of Warwick, Warwick Business School and a PhD in Economics, with specialisation in International Monetary Economics from OAU.