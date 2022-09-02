TEMITOPE YUSUFF – Director, Internal Audit & Risk Management, IHS Towers

Temitope is a seasoned business leader and finance professional, with over eighteen years of financial experience, with exposure to both local and international organisations. Her varied experience in providing core business transformation, strategy, auditing, risk management and corporate governance services provided her with a well-rounded perspective necessary to meet the business and financial needs of organisations.

Currently, she serves as the Director of Internal Audit and Risk Management of one of the largest telecommunications infrastructure providers globally, and her work involves providing strategic leadership and direction in the planning, execution, and management of risk management and internal audit activities across IHS Africa (Nigeria, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, Rwanda, and South Africa).

Temitope leads the organisation across a variety of global operational standards, which enables them to make efficient sound financial decisions, in line with global practices.

Yusuff is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants(ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), an alumna of IESE Spain, with an MBA from the Lagos Business School.

As a consummate business professional, she possesses a drive to create and implement robust solutions that bring about sustainable impact, transforming the businesses of professionals and business owners.

As Director, Internal Audit and Risk Management at IHS Towers, while she facilitates the implementation of the risk management framework across the African markets, she further ensures continuous review of operations, systems, and processes for efficiency and effectiveness, as well as management and staff compliance with laid down policies, procedures, and controls.

While At PwC, Yusuff was Associate Director, Assurance, and she was responsible for sourcing, initiating and driving the execution of strategic engagements for PwC Nigeria’s Assurance division. This included liaising with key stakeholders in new and existing client organisations.

She also consistently increased oversight on diversified portfolio within several engagements, utilising her project management skills to increase efficiency and quality of engagement delivery, maintaining focus on meeting and exceeding client’s expectations, ensuring clients are retained and all accounts stay profitable, whilst providing leadership oversight to a staff strength of one hundred and fifty (150) within the business unit.

Also, while she was at PwC as senior manager , she was responsible for conceptualising key audit engagement strategies, including client service plans and quality monitoring and evaluations protocols.

She worked with large businesses in the areas of audit, strategy, controls and processes to improve governance and manage risk .

Yusuff was also charged with managing end-to-end annual audit engagements for top tier organisations and multinationals, in a variety of sectors including energy, consumer products and financial services.