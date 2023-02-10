Taiwo ‘Dayo-Abatan – Regional Head HR, Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global

Taiwo ‘Dayo-Abatan is a seasoned HR specialist and currently the Regional Head HR, Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global.

A trained career coach, people management leader and globally licensed HR practitioner offering almost 20 years core HR experience of leading multi-generational workforce across the insurance, healthcare, consulting and financial service sphere, with a personal commitment and stride to build the next generation of HR and business leaders.

Her current role as Regional Head HR, sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global has responsibilities that include strategic planning, organisational leadership, change management, process automation and to provide thought partnership focused on driving the human capital agenda of the Group.

Taiwo is vast in board relations and advisory, people and culture transformation, organisational leadership, strategic planning, corporate social responsibility and social investment, corporate governance, issues and crisis management, regulatory and statutory compliance, strategic and tactical HR advisory, operational and process risk mitigation, diversity and inclusion management, to mention a few.

She is keen on upholding the tenets of best practice, driven by an uncompromising commitment to excellence and professionalism while leveraging on strategic deep understanding of racial, cultural, and religious diversities.

Prior to joining Primera Africa, where she was Group Head, Human Capital and Corporate Services, she worked at Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC, as Group Head HR and Admin, where she handled HR activities in 4 subsidiaries of the organisation across Nigeria and the West African coast with a work force of over 4000. She also led and assisted with the implementation of Human Resources initiatives across the organisation.

She is an alumnus of ‘The London Academy Business School’ as well as the ‘Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy’. Taiwo attended the University of Ado-Ekiti where she studied Economics and graduated with a second-class upper. She then proceeded to Federal University of Technology, Akure where she bagged an MBA majoring in Management. Taiwo is a certified life coach, mentor and career counselor.

As a trainer, Taiwo seats on the faculty of some consulting firms among which are Beth’s Consulting Limited, Rome Business School, Bellforte Consulting and Vantage Consulting, CA where she also seats as a member of the advisory board of their certification arm.

She is the Founder and Host of ‘Taiwo’s Coffee Chat’ a capacity building platform for HR professionals, and holds this free attendance event as well as ‘The HR Foundry’ a learning platform for building and raising exceptional HR professionals with over 500 members.