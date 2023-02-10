Yvonne Ebbi – CEO at The Etiquette Place

Yvonne Ebbi is the CEO at ‘The Etiquette Place’, a corporate finishing school changing the narrative in matters of executive intelligence, work ethics, best practice and proper public conduct. They are revolutionising the Nigerian community on good attitude. It is affiliated with Protocol University, Boston USA and organises protocol certification courses at the university annually.

An Oxford alumna, TEDx speaker, personal brand/image consultant and social intelligence expert, her quest for civility and decorum has birthed the passion to groom and tutor individuals from all lifestyles.

Yvonne has featured as keynote speaker in several national and international conferences including African Women in Leadership Conference, Texas, Leadership Conference, Fulham, IFC’s Corporate Governance & Board Leadership Conference, TEDx, World Changers Conference, Daystar’s Career plus, ALA, Toastmasters and several others.

Ebbi is a prolific writer, an author and an award recipient from the International Society Of Poets.

An executive coach and a sought-after speaker, Yvonne helps organisations and teams create personal brands which align with their corporate brands and objectives. Her training sessions enhances personal effectiveness and workplace performance.

Her innovative in-plant programme; #BestFoot and her #SheSpark Masterclass have made transformative impact in corporate Nigeria.

Ebbi brings corporate flair, professional presence and executive intelligence to the training space.

For Yvonne, women need to create a personal brand and it is a deliberate process because when it is done consistently and clearly, people will understand what you are saying, and they will be able to place a premium on you.

There is the consistent issue of being unqualified for a job because of lack of sufficient work experience. Yvonne says you’re not going to be able to justify a waiver for experience as a prerequisite for employer’s hard laboured money.

In Yvonne Ebbi’s view, experience is a must-have and young people who understand this will have an edge. “Wake up, young people and smell the coffee. In the real world, students do all sorts of menial jobs to get through school, rich and poor students alike. Get out of your comfort zone, volunteer your skills, whatever skills. Making calls, running errands, sales, marketing, even smiling at customers. Stop wearing the banner of ‘They’re no jobs’, your parents have a business? Brilliant, you can volunteer, bring in structure, add value, learn to sell.” she said.

According to her, work experience gives you sense, teaches you work ethics, interpersonal skills, people management, emotional intelligence, best practice, team building, time management, meeting deadlines, personal initiatives and responsibilities.