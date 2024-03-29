Ruby Igwe – Country Manager, ALX Nigeria & Co-founder Archivi.ng

Ruby Igwe is one of Africa’s youngest female tech leaders. Following an illustrious decade of professional work, Ruby now serves as the pioneer Country Manager at Sand Technologies (ALX Africa), a global technology brand where she leads a 50-member team in Nigeria on the mission to shape and empower the next generation of technology innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders with access to in-demand tech skills, lifelong opportunities and networks that would transform their lives and livelihoods.

To achieve this, Ruby employs a strategic approach to driving societal change through community-wide tech literacy and leadership training.

Through ALX Nigeria, she has impacted over 145,000 unskilled youths in Nigeria with tech and entrepreneurial skills and rewarding jobs, of which over forty per cent is female; and bagged multiple recognitions in the process including the prestigious ‘AOT Social Innovation Award’ and ‘Gage EdTech Award.’

As a valuable tech ecosystem leader passionate about culture and infrastructure, she co-founded and continues to support Archivi. ng, a tech startup actively contributing to the critical mission of preserving Nigeria’s history through the digital documentation of newspapers.

A creative powerhouse, Ruby is an award-winning film writer and producer. Her short film, Samaria won several international awards, including the ‘My 1st Short Film’ award at the Stockholm Film Festival, Sweden.

More so, she is a versatile author of two published books on Amazon.

Ruby is a dynamic professional Manager and Lawyer with experience leveraging outstanding leadership and expertise in driving performance and operational excellence in educational, legal, and technology-driven environments. She excels in developing and communicating corporate vision, strategy, and objectives, guiding teams towards success and achievement of corporate objectives.

Igwe strategically develops and carries out organisational projects and initiatives with a strong creative flair. She has an extensive knowledge in managing documentation, creative storytelling, and content curation, with proven success contributions that are essential to carrying out business plans and improving operational effectiveness.

As an adept collaborator, she thrives on fostering effective partnerships with business stakeholders and clients, spearheading strategic planning initiatives, and nurturing innovation within organisational operations. With a keen eye for detail and a drive for excellence, she is ever ready to make impactful contributions to team success and organisational growth.

Ruby is a teacher at heart. She teaches Corporate Law at the Centre for Law and Business and mentors thousands of youths in communities like ALX, Co-Create, YALI among others. She holds a degree in Law from the University of Kent and a certificate in Leadership from Beni-American University.