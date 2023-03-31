Pamela Ajayi – Founder/Managing Director, Synlab Nigeria

Pamela Ajayi obtained her medical degree in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Nigeria and postgraduate training as a British Council Chevening Scholar, at St Thomas Hospital and Kings College Hospital London, United Kingdom.

With a vision to provide fast, accurate and international standard diagnostic tests, Ajayi started PathCare Nigeria (Now Synlab Nigeria) in 2004 – the first internationally accredited (ISO 15189) clinical and medical laboratory in West Africa.

As the Founder/MD, she defines the road map for providing quality pathology services in Nigeria. Through her dynamic leadership, Synlab Nigeria has created a national and regional footprint as a leading provider of pathology services in numerous states across Nigeria.

Synlab Nigeria boasts a reputation for providing accurate and reliable results to the widest range of testing in Nigeria as well as a wide range of dedicated laboratory professionals ready to provide patients with full reports on results and access to information.

As pioneers in utilising one of the foremost Electronic Medical Record (EMR) solutions in West Africa and the world, Synlab Laboratories also operate under a solid ICT.

Synlab Nigeria established the first pathology Public and Private Partnership (PPP) initiative with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to help develop the health sector and make quality health care accessible in Nigeria.

Constantly working with numerous other organizations to provide free testing for the underprivileged, Synlab also hosts a biannual doctors forum, working with doctors in the diaspora and other medical experts in bringing advances in medical practice free to Nigerian doctors around the country.

Aside from being a fellow of the American College of Physician Executives (ACPE) and an alumnus of the Lagos Business School, Pamela Ajayi is a member of several other professional bodies in Nigeria including the, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Society for Quality Health in Nigeria (SQHN), Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Association of General Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) and the Health Writers Association of Nigeria.

She serves on numerous boards and committees and has also won numerous awards in the medical and banking sector.

With a passion for medical education and raising public health awareness, Ajayi created the popular and highly educational weekly radio program: ‘Doctors on Air’ and has teamed up with Classic FM in launching the annual ‘Doctors on air medical mission’ a CSR initiative where free medical screening and treatment are given to underserved populations.

A distinguished medical practitioner with a passion for raising the standards in medical practice, she serves as the Publicity Secretary of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) and has contributed immensely to the development of the group’s objectives.

Pamela is married with two children.