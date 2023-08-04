Ogechi Ugwulebo – Founder, Women in STEM Leadership & ANWEP

Association of Nigerian Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals (ANWEP) is a premiere global organisation, empowering women in business and leadership to achieve unimagined possibilities.

Ogechi Ugwulebo founded ANWEP to help women advance by providing access to, and support from other professional and entrepreneurial women working in all sectors.

Ogechi has worked in the corporate sector for over 20 years as a software engineer and an information security specialist, and understands the challenges faced by women in these male dominated fields.

The lack of representation of women in leadership makes it imperative to invest in mentorship for young girls and aspiring women leaders. Ogechi understands this, and also that role models and mentors help young women visualise themselves as professionals and future leaders, which is why her mentoring efforts not only provide successful role models for future women in STEM, but also showcases the range of opportunities a STEM education makes possible, hence the reason she launched Women In Stem Leadership (WISL).

The vision of WISL is to become the premier organisation in the world, dedicated to helping women advance into leadership roles in STEM, by providing a safe space for them to make critical connections with mentors who have been through that process, and have navigated through obstacles faced by women on their career journey into decision-making positions.

Having relationships and having networks to find those senior leaders or women in highly specialised roles in STEM, to serve as role models and mentors to aspiring women leaders, is the gap that WISL aspires to close.

Ogechi believes that the key to ensure that aspiring women scientists stay in STEM are mentors they can emulate.

The Association of Nigerian Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals, ANWEP-USA was established in 2017 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit in the state of Texas, and in 2019, the Association of Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals Worldwide, AWEP (A leading association for entrepreneurial and professional women) was created as the umbrella organisation for ANWEP, also founded by Ogechi.

It is registered and in good standing as an NGO with the Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria. Membership is open to all women entrepreneurs and professionals worldwide through their regional chapters.

The goal of ANWEP is to redefine the way women professionals and entrepreneurs collaborate to drive innovation and business growth.

They want to help corporate partners create and foster gender inclusive cultures. Their organisation delivers leading edge programs and platforms for individuals and companies designed to empower professionals, boost competitiveness and cultivate partnerships, globally.

Ogechi Ugwulebo earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno and a Master of Science in Cybersecurity from the University of Dallas.