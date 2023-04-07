Nkiru Oguadinma – GCOO, RedSlate Group Ltd

Nkiru is an accomplished marketing communication and business growth expert with over 20 years’ experience working across the banking, healthcare, insurance, public sector and the marketing communication industry.

She is currently the Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO) for RedSlate (Group) Limited, a growth marketing group in Lagos Nigeria. Prior to this, Nkiru served as Group Director, Marketing & Business Development for Verdant Zeal Marketing Communication Group, with two international branches in key locations across the West Coast of Africa.

Oguadinma was the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at HYGEIA Group, where she was responsible for the entire marketing function, overseeing brand and marketing concerns for Lagoon Hospital, Hygeia HMO, and other subsidiaries of the Group. She was also the Group Head, Corporate Communications for AIICO Insurance Plc, and a Manager in various capacities at First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Nigeria.

Nkiru is a Board member of the Thrive Microfinance Bank, Lagos, Nigeria. She chairs and has served on select committees that enables her to contribute significantly to corporate strategy and operations management of reputable organisations in both public and private sectors.

Asides marketing, Nkiru has many sides to her; a prolific writer and author; a transformational coach and trainer, business strategist, culture and talent management consultant, organisational development and design expert.

Nkiru helps individuals and organisations sharpen and reshape their focus and transform from their current state to their desired reality.

Oguadinma authored and published the book ‘Made in Heaven’, a sincere expose on the woman’s trials juxtaposed with her purpose and how she must traverse centuries of stereotyping to become who she is truly made to be.

She is the founder of ‘The MADE Forum’ which focuses on the development and strengthening of skills, instincts, abilities, and resources that organisations and individuals require to survive, adapt, and thrive in the fast-changing business environment.

Read also: Florence Okoli – GMD, Eraskorp Nigeria Limited

Nkiru founded the Boy-Child Transformation Centre (BTC) in 2021, an intervention platform which provides positive, permanent shift in the quality of life of the boy-child. She works with NGOs, government parastatals, community schools, corporate organisations to actualise her vision of raising a generation of boys driven by conscience, empathy and intentional living.

Nkiru has an MBA from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management, Manchester UK, MSc. in Human Resource Management and Development from the University of Salford, Manchester UK, and a BSc. in Marketing from the University of Calabar, Nigeria. She is an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, (CIM) UK, member of WIMBIZ and has several certifications from Lagos Business School (LBS), Jack Canfield Coaching Institute USA, Global Customer Experience Management Professional Group (GCEM) Hong Kong and Landmark Education USA, to mention a few.