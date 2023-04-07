Florence Okoli – GMD, Eraskorp Nigeria Limited

Florence Okoli is the Group Managing Director of Eraskorp Nigeria Limited, a diversified group of companies with assets and interests in energy, infrastructure and services.

Their main subsidiaries include FPSL (their security and logistics business), Erasko Energy (their energy and infrastructure business, and Eraskon Nigeria Limited (their lubricants and chemicals business).

Their strategic drive is to be an enabler of energy transition in Nigeria. One of the ways they are doing this is through gas projects (in Erasko Energy) focused on increasing LPG penetration in the domestic market through unlocking infrastructural and logistical bottlenecks.

Florence has 25 years of rich, varied, cross-functional, multi-industry experience spanning energy, telecommunications and advisory services with a strong focus on energy and infrastructural development.

She commenced her professional experience in Arthur Andersen (now KPMG Professional Services) and has worked in leading organisations such as MTN Nigeria Communications (as one of the pioneer staff), ExxonMobil and Shell.

Okoli possesses deep commercial experience, having played a lead commercial role in key gas monetisation projects and negotiations for Shell. She also played a pioneering lead commercial and advisory role through Shell’s leadership and participation in restructuring the Nigerian gas and power industry through the joint industry development and implementation of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan (NGMP).

In the Chief Investment Officer role for All On, a start-up impact investment entity, set up by Shell to accelerate access to energy for off-grid communities in Nigeria, she drove All-On’s investment mandate and successfully led the deployment of its initial investments in key renewable energy companies.

She joined Eraskorp Nigeria Limited in October 2020 as Executive Director Commercial, and was appointed Group Managing Director a year later. In her current role as Group Managing Director of Eraskorp Nigeria Limited, she is spearheading the organisational change and restructuring initiatives of the company towards greater efficiency and effectiveness, and the delivery of its growth strategy.

Florence is the acting Managing Director for its lubricants and chemicals subsidiary, Eraskon Nigeria Limited, which is currently developing a 64,000 litres per day fully automated lubricants blending facility (the first of its kind in the south-south region of Nigeria) with plastics and manufacturing lines incorporated (phase 1), and manufacturing of chemicals and household products (phases 2 and 3).

She is also on the Board of C&I Leasing Plc, a publicly-quoted diversified company providing leasing services in fleet management, outsourcing and marine, as a non-Executive Director.

Florence attended Queen’s College, Yaba, Lagos. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos and an MBA from the prestigious Harvard Business School. She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

She is married with children.