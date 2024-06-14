Ngozi Oyewole, president, Commonwealth Business Women Africa

With over 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur and a women leader, Ngozi Oyewole is passionate about driving disruptive growth, mentorship, financial literacy, and women empowerment across Africa and beyond. As the President of Commonwealth Business Women Africa (CBW-Africa), she leads a network of women entrepreneurs and professionals who are committed to strengthening the voices of women in business, linking global and domestic markets, and advancing the economic empowerment of women and girls.

Ngozi is also the Chairperson of the Board at Strategic Women and Youth Institute (SWYI), where she works with organisations to explore possibilities, overcome difficulties, and realise opportunities through culture change, strategy engagement, organisation design, business transformation, and digital transformation.

She is a recipient of multiple awards and recognition for her impact and innovation, such as the VIP 100+1 Women of Impact Awards, the HIVE Community Leader Award, and the Woman of Excellence Award.

Oyewole is the founder/CEO of NOXIE Litd., specialising in the manufacturing of office furniture and is also a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplier. Furthermore, she is the inventor of the ‘Noxie Coveralls’, flame retardant personal protective equipment used in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

As a driven, goal oriented C-Level executive, Ngozi Oyewole sets the pace of her company’s focus, strategy and long-term planning. Through her sound leadership and judgement, Noxie Ltd was able to win over numerous key accounts by leveraging on her extensive professional network, which propelled Noxie Ltd as a front runner and major competitor in the sectors they operate.

Ngozi is also the Chairperson of the WOOD sectoral group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), President of WOMENPRENEUR Africa, Association of Business Women In Commerce and Industry (ABWCI) Africa region, African Women Movement (AWM).

She is a global patron and country director, Nigeria chapter for Pivoting in Heels Global, advisory board member ECOWAS/FEBWE Nigeria, and Chairman, Trade and Investment ANWBN.

She was featured as one of the 33 women amplifying the voices of women in Africa, by NBC rising women Africa series.

Through her various roles and affiliations, including the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, she tirelessly champions the cause of gender equality and economic justice. In addition to her professional achievements, she is a dedicated philanthropist and community leader.

Through initiatives such as the Beatrice Chiebonam Foundation, she provides financial aid and empowerment programmes to widows and young women, making a tangible difference in their lives.

Through Ngozi’s unwavering dedication to promoting women’s empowerment and driving positive change, she continues to leave a lasting impact on society.