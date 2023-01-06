Melanie Ayoola – Executive Director, Sales and Marketing at Tranter Group

Melanie Ayoola is a technology exponent, who educates businesses on how to leverage information technology in increasing productivity and developing a competitive edge in their respective industries.

She advocates for the adoption of ICT optimisation into the operations of small, medium, and large-sized companies across Nigeria.

Melanie has a wealth of experience in marketing, branding, communications, and business development, which spans 10+ years. She is currently the Executive Director of Sales and Marketing at the Tranter Group (Tranter-IT and IoT Africa Networks).

She is responsible for internal brand alignment and modernising the approach to people management through engagement. Melanie constructively pours her need for perfection into process improvement. She also heads strategic marketing campaigns, resulting in consistent revenue growth for the company over the years.

Melanie and her team recorded great success in the channel management of ManageEngine, Tranter-IT’s partners, which made the team the most suitable distributor for Acronis to go along with for partnership in Nigeria.

Tranter IT provides optimum IT support which has helped enhance the businesses of different companies in Nigeria including, GT Bank, UBA, Sahara Group, IBEDC, Honeywell Flour Mills, Interswitch, and Spectranet, among others.

Melanie Ayoola managed the growth of IoT Africa Networks since its inception in 2019, rolling out the Internet-of-Things Network to companies across Nigeria. Since then, IoT Africa has improved the operations of numerous businesses in oil & gas, real estate, agribusiness, and utilities through automation.

She particularly has a passion for education and a focus for learning the industry before operating in it. To that effect, she has successfully championed the campaign of educating several industries about the innovation of IoT through seminars, webinars, presentations, and even exhibitions.

As Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, Tranter IT, she determines annual unit and gross-profit plans by implementing marketing strategies, analysing trends and results. Furthermore, she drives revenue and profit targets by implementing integrated marketing strategies for penetration, adoption, and engagement, while ensuring that the brand image and strategy align with the organisation’s objectives and essence.

As Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, IoT Africa Networks, she develops internal brand alignment strategies to build team engagement and foster value adoption, creation, and cross-pollination of ideas, while ensuring that the brand image and strategy aligns with the organisation’s objectives and essence.

Melanie is an active member of the International 0G community – highlighting the importance of collaboration between device manufacturers (OEMs), connectivity providers, network operators, and IoT service providers.

She believes that “Errors make you know what’s not working, and it’s up to you to be quick enough to overcome it.”

Melanie is particularly invested in the dynamics of turning bad situations around, and she enjoys the pressure of delivering on multiple companies’ timelines.