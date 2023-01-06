Ifeoluwa Dixon – Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager, FBNQuest Asset Management

Ifeoluwa Dixon is the Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at FBNQuest Asset Management.

FBNQuest Asset Management provides its clientele first-rate investing options across all major traditional and alternative asset classes.

As a fixed-income portfolio manager and product specialist, Ifeoluwa consistently outperformed the benchmarks of the portfolios that she managed every quarter for over a decade.

She managed fixed-income portfolios with assets in excess of N250bn, directed client interface for 35 separately managed accounts, evaluation of economic data relevant to fixed-income markets, and successfully created fixed-income products to meet a variety of client investment goals.

She has made presentations on fixed income strategy to individuals and groups to assist them to make solid investment decisions, collaborated with other members of the investment committee to develop and implement core investment strategies while reporting to the Managing Director and the Group Managing Director.

As Vice President /Portfolio Manager, FBN Capital Asset Management Limited, she structured various investment portfolios, including that of the company and private clients and worked hand-in-hand with other members of the Asset Management Group for the investment management of funds. Furthermore, she managed funds under the management of N200bn in fixed-income instruments and strategised to enhance portfolio returns.

As Associate Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager at FBN Capital Limited, she sourced and compiled financial and economic information, and analysed the same with the aim of determining the strategic effects on financial markets. This basically involves transforming sourced data into valuable and actionable information in a timely manner. Ifeoluwa also conducted fundamental investment and economic analysis of markets, analysed and wrote regular reports on the macro economy at large and fiscal and monetary implications on the equity, bond, money and other markets.

Also, she worked with other members of the Asset Management team in top-down analysis for the investment management of funds, managed various investment portfolios, including that of the company and private clients, managed funds under management of N110bn in fixed income instruments and worked on bond indices.

As Senior Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Assur Asset Management Limited, she sourced and compiled financial and economic information and analysed the same to determine the strategic effects on financial markets. This basically involves transforming sourced data (key fixed-income securities and market indices) into valuable and actionable information in a timely manner. Ifeoluwa also managed various investment portfolios.