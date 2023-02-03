Juliet Okene – Founder/Senior Coach, The Growth Club

Juliet Okene is a certified mindset coach and relationship counsellor for business and career-focused women. She has over 20+ years of experience in human resources, relationship counselling, and stakeholder management, as well as expertise in finance.

Juliet is the Lead Strategist at The Audacity Network, a personal development life coaching firm; and Founder of The Growth Club, a thriving closed community for successful business and career professionals who want to achieve work-life success. She coaches senior business leaders with a particular focus on ambitious career and business-women who desire to perform optimally in their profession while enjoying a thriving family life.

Juliet is a highly sought-after speaker at leadership conferences, women-focused seminars and host of practical workshops where participants leave with a renewed determination to explore life’s opportunities.

Aside her Bsc. in Accounting from University of Benin in Nigeria, she holds a certificate from the John Maxwell Team as a coach, speaker and trainer, and is an author of several e-books on leadership and career growth.

She is a life member of WIMBIZ, a Nigerian female-only network that advocates for increased representation of women in leadership positions, and a Fellow Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

To help her clients move to the top of their career and establish work-life success, she creates mindset growth strategies for each client, as well as design and implements bespoke mental frameworks. Inclined to achieving practical results under her guidance, she organises personal growth masterminds and navigates the development of clients’ leadership qualities throughout the engagement period.

As the Founder of a leaders’ community, she hosts leadership training sessions, workshops and seminars. She also facilitates and speaks at sessions for women networks in corporate multinational organisations as well as global women networks looking to equip their members for success.

Beyond motivational talks, she provides practical guidance and facilitates networking among the participants to help unleash their leadership potential by exchanging experiences.

At TotalEnergies, she is currently the Payroll Benefits Manager, and as part of her responsibilities in this position, she manages employee compensation and welfare schemes, provides advisory on staff-management relations and counsel the payroll team on delivering added value to employees. She also manages the payment and processing of staff compensations, benefits, and other staff welfare schemes.

Her responsibilities also include ensuring compliance with applicable laws, policies and payroll tax obligations, while offering financial and investment risk advisory services to staff and management.

Furthermore, she is a participant in the negotiation of benefits and allowances between management and the unions, even as she also conducts periodic cross-industry, industry-specific and company compensation surveys.