Ifueko Omoigui Okauru – Managing Partner, Compliance Professionals Plc

Ifueko Omoigui Okauru is a strategy and change management consultant and entrepreneur committed to bringing positive change to the world with a leaning to fast tracking development in Africa. She is a chartered accountant, chartered tax practitioner and management consultant.

A graduate of the University of Lagos, Nigeria, Imperial College, London, and Harvard Kennedy School, Cambridge, MA, she is the part-owner and Chief Executive Officer of Compliance Professionals Plc, Nigeria.

She serves as non-executive director at MTN Nigeria, PZ Cussons and Nigerian Breweries PLC. She is also a member of the board of ReStraL Ltd, a firm of management consultants, which she founded in 1996. She is a member of the executive committee of Women in Management, Business and Public Service, and a member of the Board of DAGOMO Foundation Nigeria (Limited by guarantee), a family-based social enterprise.

As executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service of Nigeria from May 2004 to April 2012, Okauru championed tax reforms and the modernisation of the Nigerian tax administration system. During her tenure, she spearheaded comprehensive tax reforms that led to the development of a national tax policy for the very first time and the modification of nine principal tax legislations, of which five were passed into law.

She also initiated a comprehensive overhaul of all tax statutes and development of supportive regulations, initiated re-engineering and automation of tax administration processes, recorded visible improvement in tax administration resulting in significant growth in oil and non-oil tax revenues accruing to government, and increased awareness amongst the populace of their obligations, as well as improved the motivation of staff in the discharge of their duties.

She was a part-time member of the United Nations (UN) Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters from August 2009 to July 2013, where she was chairman of the sub-committee on capacity building.

As executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service of Nigeria, she was a member of the Nigerian president’s economic management team, and a member of the National Stakeholders Working Group of the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI). Notably, she was the first female executive chairman of FIRS, and the first female chairman of the Joint Tax Board of Nigeria.

Ifueko is a recipient of several awards for distinguished service in Nigeria. She is a member of the Federal Republic, a Nigerian national honour.

She enjoys singing, dancing and solving problems. She is happily married to Asishana B Okauru and they have four children.