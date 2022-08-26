Halima Ibrahim Abba – Associate Vice President/SA to the CIO at the Africa Finance Corporation

Halima is an award-winning professional with 13+ years experience in development, investments & finance, legal, HR, operations, strategy and policy development across public, private and non-profit. She is an investor, executive and non-executive director, mentor, consultant and advisor.

Ibrahim Abba is an Associate Vice President at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a pan African US$8.7bn multi-lateral development finance institution focused on infrastructure and industrialisation.

She has led, closed and portfolio managed US$2bn+ landmark award winning high impact transactions across power, industry, transport and logistics including ARISE Group and M&A on power assets across 5 countries.

In her position as a transformation associate at AFC, the role resulted from the need for transformational strategic initiatives to be implemented to enable AFC achieve its US$10bn target, and be the leading infrastructure solutions provider in 5 years. She coordinates all investment team’s initiatives.

Furthermore, she led the structuring, launch and operationalisation of the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria, working with the promoters – AFC, Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority. She has worked in global investment banks, multi-lateral financial institutions and public sector including Goldman Sachs, Nomura, JP Morgan and Bureau of Public Enterprises.

Halima is the Chair of a leading pan-African education, employability and entrepreneurship organisation called Skills Outside School Foundation, leveraging on data, advocacy and interventions, with 150+ partners and 50,000+ beneficiaries.

She is an advisor, director and consultant on strategy, business development, finance, legal and governance, organisational planning and talent management to SMEs including Tongston Group, Cainergy & Tocam Capital.

Halima is the MD of PIF Africa, focused on people and processes, infrastructure and industry, and finance and funding. She is a Guidepoint Global Advisor.

Halima is also a mentor for Sponsors for Educational Opportunity Africa, Opportunity Desk, Tony Elumelu Foundation, SOSF and Women in Africa. She is an investor across financial services, education, oil & gas, technology and agriculture.

She holds a First Class degree in Law from Kings College London and a Master’s in Philosophy in Development Studies from Cambridge University. She is an alum of Harvard Business School, Yale School of Management, Common Purpose Leadership Program, International Finance Faculty, AMT Training and Euromoney.

Ibrahim Abba is a member of the Institute of Directors UK, the Board Room Africa, Women on Boards UK, Young Directors Forum (IODnig), European Mentoring and Coaching Council, Young CEO Club (ACCI) and International Institute of Directors and Managers.

Her interests are in joining corporate/NGO/public sector statutory/advisory boards, providing consulting, investment and advisory services to MSMEs, guest lectureship and speaking opportunities.