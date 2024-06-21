Folashade Alli (SAN), Founder & Principal Partner at Folashade Alli & Associates

Folashade Alli (SAN), is a distinguished legal practitioner, an esteemed member of Lincoln’s Inn, London, with a remarkable career spanning over 35 years. Holding dual qualifications to practice in both England and Nigeria, her expertise and reputation are highly regarded and recommended in the legal community.

She is the Founder and Principal Partner at Folashade Alli & Associates. They are a leading full-service law firm based in Lagos, Nigeria, recognised for their in-depth knowledge and creative approach in delivering comprehensive legal services tailored to meet the needs of clients.

At Folashade Alli and Associates, they are dedicated to fostering robust client partnerships built on a foundation of trust and understanding.

As a Chartered Arbitrator, Folashade actively participates in ad hoc and international arbitration proceedings. Her extensive experience includes serving as Chairman of Arbitral Tribunals, sole arbitrator, and member of various arbitration panels. She has provided legal counsel in complex arbitration disputes across a wide range of industries, from energy and construction to corporate commercial matters, under the auspices of major arbitration institutions and rules.

Folashade Alli is an active member of several reputable and esteemed professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), the International Chamber of Commerce, and the Nigerian Bar Association. She has also functioned in numerous leadership positions and capacities amongst which are Chairman of the International Trade Law Committee Section of Business Law of the NBA, Chairman of the Law Firm Management section on Legal Practice, and Council Member of the Nigerian Bar Association Women’s Forum governing committee. Furthermore, she holds multiple directorships on the Boards of private companies, educational institutions, and non-governmental organisations.

In addition to her extensive professional qualifications, Folashade Alli is also a licensed and accredited Capital Markets Operator and Practitioner by the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria, a registered Notary Public of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and an Approved Tutor of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Renowned for her expertise, Folashade frequently speaks at internationally acclaimed conferences, workshops and seminars and has authored and published extensive literature on arbitration and intellectual property law in Nigeria. Notably, she was selected by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) as one of the six Nigerian professionals and facilitators to train the Nigerian judiciary on Intellectual Property.

Folashade Alli brings to bear a depth of expertise that goes beyond conventional practice, coupled with a tenacity that has earned her the respect and admiration of peers and clients alike. Her prowess as a negotiator is well-regarded, and she is known for her ability to tackle intricate legal problems with finesse.