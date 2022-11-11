Elizabeth Kings-Wali – CEO Blackstone Capital Limited

Elizabeth Kings-Wali is a goal-oriented banker with over 18 years of banking experience developing and growing the business of clients and customers by creating quantity risk assets and managing their investment portfolio in the banking industry. She successfully built cross-functional teams and developed high-net-worth client relationships towards sustaining the continuous growth and productivity of companies. These achievements helped fast-track her career and moved her up to the Regional Head, SME, and Retail Banking of Abuja and North Central of a tier 2 commercial bank within a short time.

Throughout her career, she has continuously sought to acquire more knowledge and develop more skills to enable her to add value to the organisations she worked with. This is evident in several certification programs and affiliations with national and international institutes and societies she belongs to. Her love for personal development led her to enrol for a second master’s degree in Business Administration at the prestigious Prifysgol Bangor University, Wales, and the United Kingdom (UK) where she graduated from in 2016.

Elizabeth has garnered several professional qualifications over the years, distinguishing herself as:

• Fellow Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB)

• Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland (CIBIS) oldest banking institute in the world

• Member of the Institute of Information & Strategy Management (IISM)

• Member of Chartered Institute of Finance & Control (CIFCN)

• Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN)

• Member of the African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO)

Member Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ).

Read also: AFRIFF 2022: Industry players speak on scaling animation value chain in Nollywood

Her quest to solve problems in the finance industry led to the establishment of Blackstone Capital Limited which she heads as the CEO.

Blackstone Capital Limited is an agile conventional financial service provider, focused on closing the financial inclusion gap through innovative capital and advisory support to small and medium-scale enterprises and qualified individuals. They offer innovative working capital and expansion finance to emerging corporates across the growth sectors of the economy, including trade, telecoms, oil & gas, education, and hospitality and so on.

More importantly, Blackstone offerings are tailored towards the growth and sustainability of SME clients and the broader ecosystem, whilst also stimulating jobs and enhancing social and economic inclusion in the country. The efficacy of Blackstone’s strategy is hinged on diligent execution and sound governance practices.

Their mission is to deliver smart, personalised, and efficient financial services to all their fast-growing clientele. Blackstone continues to distinguish itself with its core value of trust, which summarizes the service-oriented and transparency culture of their firm.

Elizabeth was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate degree, Doctor of Science in Business Management and Corporate Leadership for her outstanding contributions to corporate and business management by the prestigious European American University in 2019.