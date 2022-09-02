Elile Olutimayin – MD/CEO CardinalStone Securities Ltd

Elile Olutimayin, is the MD/CEO of CardinalStone Securities Limited

CardinalStone Securities Limited (CSSL) is a wholly owned securities trading subsidiary of CardinalStone Partners Limited that offers a bouquet of investment services to its clients. CSSL is a full-fledged dealing member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and registered with the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a broker/dealer. They are also registered with FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange as a dealing member and the NASD OTC Securities Exchange as a participating institution.

They service a diverse base of local and international clientele, providing them access to equities, fixed income and international currency products to meet their investment objectives.

Prior to being MD/CEO of CardinalStone Securities Limited, Elile was the Head of Equities Trading desk at CardinalStone, where she was responsible for leading the equities trading team. Prior to CardinalStone, Olutimayin worked with Investment One Financial Services Limited (formerly known as GTB Asset Management Limited) and Kakawa Asset Management Limited. She has over a decade experience having worked in varying capacity and roles – equities trading, investment (Funds) management, credit management and sales.

As MD/CEO of CardinalStone Securities Ltd, she spearheaded strategy formulation, collaborations and implemented new market deepening plans across product lines and key market coverage which includes North America, Europe, Middle East and South Africa, resulting in 450% growth in revenue and 40% ROE.

Furthermore, she took the securities trading firm from a relatively new market entrant with less than 1% market share to a top 5 firm with over 5% market share in less than 4 years.

She also led successful completion of capital raising drive with a cumulative sum of over N100 billion (c.US$ 300m)

As portfolio manager and equities trader at Investment One Financial Services, she outperformed set benchmarks while managing investments in excess of $35 million for two mutual funds namely, Vantage Guaranteed Income Fund (VGIF) and the Nigerian International Growth Fund (NIGFUND), as well as separately managed portfolios.

Elile was also former Chairperson, Annual Conference Planning Committee, for Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, where she was a major contributor to the success of the largest gathering of Nigeria’s capital market experts, where policies that support economic growth are conceptualised, shaped and influenced.

Elile Olutimayin holds a B.Sc. in Mathematics & Economics from the University of Benin, Edo State and she is an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and an Authorised Dealing Clerk of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). She joined the board of CSS in 2016.