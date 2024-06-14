Deola Art Alade, Group CEO at Livespot360

Deola Art Alade is a seasoned innovator and disruptor with an undeterred passion for propelling forward-thinking change within the African entertainment and creative industries.

She is the Group Chief Executive Officer, Livespot360. Livespot360 is a creative solutions company of the digital era, unified by a passion for developing disruptive ideas. They turn consumers into fans through human-centred, storified experiences, engagement and entertainment.

They are a one-stop-shop for all integrated marketing communications needs. Clients benefit from cost-saving techniques, message consistency, and stress reduction as the business can leverage its team of experts to deliver seamlessly on any project.

Furthermore, they offer much more, developing top-notch creative advertising, digital innovation, entertainment content, production, and live experiences delivered directly to end-users through their various business divisions.

Possessing a visionary mindset and an unparalleled attention to detail, Deola consistently initiates tangible transformations in both the Nigerian and African entertainment markets.

A Harvard Business School alumni, her distinguished career spans over two decades of creative versatility as a design expert, producer, marketing guru, entertainment executive, and CEO.

Noteworthy in her diverse portfolio is her entrepreneurial prowess evident through the award-winning entertainment company, Soul Muzik, the technical equipment rental company Rent-A-Rig, and Nigeria’s foremost creative solutions entity, Livespot360.

Beyond her exceptional business acumen, Deola’s leadership is also characterised by an unyielding dedication to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Actively advocating for women’s empowerment and equal representation, she creates opportunities for aspiring professionals, fosters collaboration, nurtures talent, and dismantles status quo barriers to elevate the industry in its entirety.

Her impact resonates not only in the projects she spearheads, but also in the opportunities she generates, establishing her as a transformative force in the African entertainment and creative landscape.

Deola believes that every change, every shift brings with it a world of possibilities and opportunities for growth. She says she has learnt that true growth often lies just outside our comfort zone, and that it’s in those moments of discomfort and uncertainty that we find the courage to evolve, to transform into the best versions of ourselves. Deola says it’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it.

She therefore advices that as we navigate the ever-changing tides of life, we are encouraged to embrace change with an open heart and a curious mind. Furthermore, she says we should see it not as a threat, but as a chance to learn, to adapt, and to blossom into something even more beautiful than before.

According to her, “Let’s welcome change as a dear friend, a catalyst for our personal evolution and a gateway to new beginnings.”