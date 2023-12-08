Chinwe Iloghalu – Executive Director, Polaris Bank Limited

Chinwe Iloghalu is a trailblazer and banker for 25 years with over 15 years of senior management-level experience in strategic brand management through sales and marketing at leading commercial banks in Nigeria. She is a consummate professional with several awards of recognition for her contribution to the growth of the organisations where she has worked.

Her analytical abilities allow her to assess financial risks and opportunities accurately. Chinwe has a strong understanding of market trends, economic conditions, and regulatory requirements. This enables her make informed decisions that inspires understanding of the specific needs and goals of both individual and institutional clients, providing tailor-made financial solutions that meet the needed requirements.

Chinwe has core-banking experience in diverse areas of banking including operations, marketing, credit, retail, consumer, and commercial banking, and has held senior management positions in the industry including Zonal Head and Regional Bank Head.

She assumed office as the executive director in charge of the Lagos and corporate bank directorate on June 15, 2023. Prior to this appointment, Chinwe served as General Manager/Regional Bank Head, Victoria Island and Lekki in Fidelity Bank Plc.

She started her career in banking at the Equitorial Trust Bank, Dugbe, Ibadan as a Youth Corper, following the mandatory NYSC National Service in 1996. She then joined Ecobank Nig Plc. at entry-level, working at the Head Office, Ikoyi Branch, and Apapa Branch for 4 years. She left and joined Zenith Bank for 17 years working at the Energy Group, Commercial Banking Group, Ikoyi Zone, and Akin Adesola Zone for a total of 17 years, before joining Fidelity Bank Plc.

She has attended executive management programmes at the Wharton School, Emeritus Institute of Management, Columbia Business School, London Business School, London School of Business and Finance, Harvard Business School, and Esut Business School amongst others.

She holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Benin and a Master of Sciences (M.Sc.) degree in Marketing Communications from the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University.

Chinwe brings a fresh perspective to banking relationships by building strong networks, leveraging business connections, and creating value, which brings to bear the delivery of maximum results.

She lends her talents to driving financial empowerment amongst young professionals with dreams, women, and business people. Her hope is that this would create more responsibility and a sense of purpose at a very early stage so as to prepare them to play significant roles as leaders, change-makers, and driving forces for economic, social, cultural, and even political development across the country.