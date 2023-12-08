Olabisi Adekola – Executive Director, African Alliance Insurance Plc.

Olabisi Adekola is an executive director at African Alliance Insurance Plc. The insurance company drives innovation in the 21st century and uniquely positions itself to offer premium value to all its stakeholders, from its esteemed customers.

African Alliance Insurance Plc currently manages a shareholders’ fund estimated at N3.6bn with a Gross Premium Income and asset base estimated at N13.42bn and N41.35bn respectively.

As a seasoned Chartered Accountant, Olabisi Adekola is an investment manager and business continuity leader with over 25 years’ experience in financial management, internal audit and accounting.

A highly experienced professional with an extensive knowledge of accounting principles and regulations, she has a proven track record of successfully managing financial operations, preparing and analysing financial statements, and providing strategic financial guidance to businesses.

After a stint as a Data Entry Officer at Nigerian Hoechst PLC,

she joined the African Alliance in 1997 as an Assistant Superintendent in the finance department. She learnt the ropes and rose through the ranks in finance until she was moved to Internal Audit as Manager in 2002.

She became a key member of the Internal Audit team tasked with designing and implementing various programmes for the prevention and detection of frauds, errors and irregularities in the company. As she excelled in the various roles she held in the department, her stock rose and she is credited with putting in place a couple of processes that have become an integral part of the business till date.

Read also: Taiwo Adebiyi’s gele artistry has taken him far and wide

In 2008, Olabisi was promoted as Acting Head (Finance and Investment) and then Assistant General Manager (Finance and Investment) in 2010. As AGM, she managed and administered the entire investment portfolio of the company and was responsible for financial reporting and control, design and review of strategic corporate policies as well as budget performance and analysis.

In 2012, Olabisi was promoted as the Executive Director (Finance), capping a brilliant lateral growth within the organisation. Olabisi holds an MBA in Financial Management from the Lagos State University, as well as HND and National Diploma in Business Administration from the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, where she finished top of her department at both instances.

She is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Association of Investment Advisors and Portfolio Managers (FIAPM); an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACTI), Nigeria Institute of Management and Business Continuity Professional, Disaster Recovery International.

A brilliant mind, Olabisi is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School and China Europe International Business School.