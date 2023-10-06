Bolanle Ibitola, MD/CEO Crayon Development

Bolanle Ibitola is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Crayon Development and Crayon Global Limited. Both companies are focused on real estate development in Nigeria and in the UK. They seek to carve a niche by meeting the high-quality lifestyle aspirations of the 21st century.

As the Managing Director, she is responsible for the design and development of all Crayon Development’s projects. She negotiates and completes property transactions including leasing, acquisition, disposition, development, and financing agreements.

Bolanle works closely with architects, engineers, contractors and other professionals to ensure that all projects are completed on time and within budget.

Furthermore, she reviews financial statements to determine if projects will generate adequate revenue to cover expenses, establishes relationships with local businesses and community leaders to promote new developments.

Her other responsibilities as Managing Director includes recommending appropriate strategies for maximising profits and minimising risks when selling or purchasing real estate properties.

She is also skilled in managing the design and construction of new buildings or renovations of existing structures based on agreed specifications.

Ibitola’s responsibilities further includes overseeing real estate appraisals, valuation services, contract administration, maintaining accurate and accessible inventory of all assets owned and managed by Crayon, and effectively negotiating purchase contracts for land or existing buildings, including terms such as price, down payment and interest rate, closing date, and contingencies.

Bolanle always puts forward her audacious ambition of imprinting her stamp in the real estate business. She began years back by starting small scale development projects and renovation exercises at Circa and today, she ensures the overall strategic objectives of Crayon are met, whilst achieving its short to medium term goals.

Prior to this, she has served in various Human Resources and people development capacities spanning across developmental strategy, performance management, culture development, change management among others.

She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Ibitola has worked with top companies like United Capital Plc, Afriland Properties Plc, Heirs Holdings, Renaissance Capital, Kimberly Ryan and the London Borough of Brent.

She is an alumna of the University of Lagos with a first degree in English Language & Literature. She also holds a Masters degree in Human Resource Management from the Middlesex University Business School, London. She has certifications from Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School.

A mum of two beautiful kids, Osubare and Mojubare, Bolanle is married to Tolu Ibitola. She is passionate about women empowerment and how to intentionally position the women folk to maximise their full potentials.