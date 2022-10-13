Alaba Fagun – Managing Director at Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Alaba Fagun is the Managing Director at Berger Paints Nigeria Plc. Berger Paints Nigeria PLC is a leading paint brand in Nigeria with over fifty years of quality product and seamless delivery of services. Over the years, they have been able to carve out the niche as being the market leader in the paints and coating industry.

Alaba Fagun is an excellent and innovative Project Manager and FM Consulting Practitioner with over 19 years’ experience.

Her background is in Architecture, as well as Facilities Management Consultancy.

She has a proven ability to understand and relate to clients’ distinct culture and to work proactively to provide improving services within a customer focused framework. She also has extensive knowledge of commercial and contractual issues within the construction industry.

Fagun is a self-motivated team player with exemplary interpersonal and communication skills.

She has worked in the UK and therefore has experience of dealing with different cultures, clients and contractors, as well as alternative approaches and means to achieving the best solutions in terms of cost, time and quality.

As former Head, Major Projects at Union Bank, she was responsible for the strategic management, co-ordination, policies and financial control of all construction projects.

She focused on the implementation of lean principles throughout the business, and managed an internal/external service provision team providing a full range of services to internal customers and stakeholders covering a number of branches. She also partnered with business leaders, balancing the strategic intent with operational compliance and effectiveness.

As Senior Manager, Projects at Broll Property Services, Nigeria (Cbre Affiliate), she was lead consultant and advisor in FM procurement and strategy to BPSL’s clients, she also assumed responsibility for establishing and executing the business development goals and objectives of the division, and contributed to the budgets and profits / loss of the business. Furthermore, she assumed responsibility for the development and implementation of effective strategic plans, budgets, policies and procedures for the business.

Alaba was also responsible for overseeing and facilitating various business development of the division from sourcing of new businesses, to the signing of the agreement and the commencement of the operations.

Alaba Fagun oversaw the drafting of service contracts and agreements, including the development and documentation of service level agreements.

She also monitored customer satisfaction, determined problem areas, resolved issues and improved performance and responsiveness.

Fagun was responsible for close coordination with management, developed strategic relationships with key customers and external teaming partners and was also in charge of instilling standards of ethical behaviour, moral, candour and professional integrity through personal example, while ensuring that these standards are upheld throughout the organisation