Ada Nduka Oyom – Founder, She Code Africa

Ada is the Founder of She Code Africa (SCA), a non-profit organisation focused on empowering young girls and women in Africa through technical skills. She founded SCA in 2016 and has since impacted over 17,000 women members across 20 African countries with her team, while championing gender diversity in tech through it.

Their goal is to see an Africa where women are equally represented across all career roles in technology.

Their mission is to build a community which embodies technical growth, networking, mentorship and visibility among all levels and career roles in technology.

Ada’s role is to lead a cross functional team of 26, across 8 teams to oversee the creation and running of developer training programs targeted at the technical growth of community members in fields including web, mobile development, cloud re-engineering, open source, UX Design and so on, with programs going on to achieve greater than 93% completion rate.

She is also responsible for defining community structure and creating scalable engagement and growth process with a large focus on membership. She has grown active membership from 0 to 17,000+ within 12 months in 20+ countries.

She is also responsible for building, implementing and delivering standard software engineering practices and tools across internal engineering projects and community OSS technical projects.

She started out as a self taught software developer in the university, and has since become involved in several other organisations within Africa’s technology sphere.

Her expertise in developer relations and staunch advocacy for developers within Africa has earned her roles in several top organisations globally, including her current engagement as the Ecosystem Community Manager for sub-Saharan Africa with Google.

Ada is also actively involved in advocating for open source in Africa, hence co-founded ‘Open Source Community Africa’, one of the largest communities for open-source enthusiasts, advocates and experts across Africa.

Open Source Community Africa was created with the aim of growing and improving the number of credible contributions and development of open source technologies from African software developers and designers.

Ada continues to volunteer her time as a technical and career mentor under several mentoring programs to help more people grow in tech. She is currently a Global Youth Ambassador for Their World, and has been awarded as one of Ytech 100 honourees by the Future Awards Africa 2019, Top 50 TechWomen of Lagos by TechCabal, Role model award winner in the Booking.com Tech Playmaker Awards 2020, Top 10 Women Making Change Through Education Across The World, via the 2021 Women Of the World (WOW) Hope Brigade exhibition, Developer Advocate Of The Year (2021) by HackerNoon, and Honouree on the ‘100 Most Inspiring Women In Nigeria’ by Leading Ladies Africa.