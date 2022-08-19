Onyinye Olisah – Vice President Sales, Bud Africa

Onyinye currently manages a team of highly skilled individuals in the delivery of digital financial solutions to a plethora of organisations including microfinance banks, government parastatals, airlines, gaming institutions, telecommunications organisations amongst other B2B clientele, in a bid to meet her fintech’s revenue target for the financial year in these sectors.

To achieve these, active engagement and involvement of 100+ financial institutions are put in place. In granular terms, other requirements are, leading teams and collaborating with mobile network operators, agent networks and commercial banks to design and deliver innovative digital financial services products that drive financial inclusion. Stakeholders are also key as Onyinye navigates the multi-layered relationships that drive success.

In over a decade of work in the financial and more recently, fintech space, she has made steady progress that has culminated in leading the regional sales teams for one of the largest fintech organisations in Africa.

As a teller in a traditional financial institution, Onyinye handled transactions to the tune of 100 million daily with no glitch in delivery, she recovered bad debt that was to be written off, influenced more than 50% of customers under her purview to migrate to the use of alternate channels of the financial institution, and cross sold products that increased customer product holding by 40%.

She was also an integral part of a team that created and executed marketing/PR campaigns which comprised of new product introductions and existing product improvement.

Olisah built quality credit portfolio (personal loans, mortgages, wealth management overdrafts and credit cards), led acquisition of high net worth accounts and surpassed set target, ensured nil audit issues as figures are being met, exceeded in 3 years consecutively the gross margin target quarterly, and armed a team that provides digital financial solutions to microfinance banks and other financial institutions through direct engagement, channel partners and fintech.

Furthermore, Olisah expanded a fintech’s digital financial products into new territories, constantly manages relationships with channel partners and stakeholders and currently growing margins by 83% across all sectors within her purview.

As branch manager at Providus Bank, Onyinye encouraged deposit mobilisation through new client acquisition and deepening existing client wallet share.

She also advanced financial advisory to aid investment decisions and gave substantial returns.