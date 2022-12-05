Uzoma Queenpraise: Building indigenous food delivery business

Uzoma Queenpraise is the chief executive officer of Nrindioma Kitchen- an online food delivery service, where home-based meals are prepared and delivered, operating in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Queenpraise was inspired to launch Nrindioma kitchen due to her passion for cooking and writing. “I always wanted to turn my passion into purpose. I have always been passionate about cooking and writing,” she says.

She kick-started her business in 2022 during the Covid19 lockdown when still an undergraduate.

“I started my business at 500 level while studying petroleum engineering. Despite what I studied, my passion for cooking and content creation influenced the launch of Nrindioma,” she says.

She got about N400,000 from savings and her mentor to get a house (rent), cooking equipment, logo production, graphic designing and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration.

“Growing my business has not been easy, but I strived to grow the business and be outstanding, giving my best,” she says. “I was consistent and determined to make it work, believing in myself.”

She notes that the extra work she put into her business helped in the growth of her business.

“I decided to stick to one platform. I focused on Instagram for two years, growing my followers from about 1000 to 78,000,” she says. “It was just last month I went to TikTok, getting over 20,000 followers.”

Queenpraise says the growth of her business since its inception has been massive, noting that Nrindioma Kitchen is now a community.

“Apart from cooking for clients, I am a content coach, instructing over 10,000 content creators. I diversified into teaching other people about content creation in their several niches, not just food,” she adds.

Nrindioma has grown to become a school of its own, and an influencer for Malta Guinness and other amazing brands, she says.

“When it comes to the cooking business, people do not like refrigerated and stored food. A lot of people want it fresh,” she says.

“Most times I go early to local stores to buy things like rice and flour in bulk, while I get the remaining from the local market.”

Queenpraise explains that when she started her business, she had issues with delivery. She says the food can be delivered two hours before time, making her clients angry.

“The first four months of my business was stressful when it came to logistics,” she says.

To solve this issue, she had to save up for a bike in the fifth month to grow her dispatch service on standby. “I also had to get my car to ease the delivery,” Queenpraise says.

Concerning FX challenges, she says it is at an all-time high.

“Even if you are not importing, the people you are buying from are increasing their prices which is indirectly affecting everyone,” she says.

“When it comes to increasing the price of my products due to FX, I communicate with my customers, explaining to them the reality of Nigeria’s economy.”

Queenpraise says she had to stop certain things that were not profitable like single orders, especially for online delivery. “Another way to cope with the FX is to earn in dollars.”

“We have clients that pay us in dollars, through food delivery and the content class. We have students from abroad, “she says.

On the organisation’s short-term plans, she says the business plans to become a household name in its area of operation.

Speaking on the long-term goal of the business, she says, “My long-term goals include owning a content creation school, influencing top brands and creating food products.”

The young entrepreneur says Nrindioma currently has eight full-time employees, adding that she plans to further develop her entrepreneurial and management skills.

“I still want to practice what I studied in university; I have always worked offshore,” she says. Despite being a full-blown entrepreneur, I want to get my Master’s and PhD in entrepreneurship or business administration, at the same time practicing my oil and gas career.”

On her advice for other entrepreneurs, she says, “Take the risk, start whatever it is, and make your mistakes.”

“Make your mistakes, learn from them and move on. Persevere, be resilient and stay consistent. Above all, put God first and stay hopeful,” she advises.