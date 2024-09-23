Phoenix Project awards N4.5m grants to 3 young entrepreneurs

Nigeria’s creative learning platform, The Phoenix Project, has awarded N4.5 million to three exceptional young entrepreneurs who emerged winners of its annual pitch event– The Phoenix Den.

The awardees’ work includes Olukoya Benjamin, founder of Shoggyben Visuals; Dawn Nketim-Rex, founder of The Film Joint, and Eric Nwanso, creator of an Online Platform for Indigenous Language and Culture for Nigerian Teens and Adults.

The awardees were selected from a group of 10 finalists who pitched their ideas to a panel of judges on September 4, 2024, at the Access Bank headquarters, Oniru, Lagos.

Each awardee would receive a generous grant of N1.5 million. In addition to the financial support, the awardees will receive mentorship and access to a network of industry experts to guide their business growth, including working closely with The Emerging Business Unit of Access Bank to receive all necessary support through their entrepreneurial journey.

Some of the benefits available to them include access to reduced interest business loans, access to tailored advisory services and business consultations designed for micro, small and medium enterprises through the Access SME business clinic.

The Phoenix Project, which launched in April 2022, provides training and support for individuals seeking to launch a business or career in the Nigerian creative industry.

The three-tiered programme includes the beginner (virtual), intermediate, and advanced levels (physical) in partnership with the School of Media and Communication of the Pan-Atlantic University, and a three-month incubation programme called the Phoenix Den at the Nest Innovation Tech Park.

Speaking on the project, Colette Otusheso, the chief executive officer, Accelerate, stated that the Phoenix Project was a veritable platform to exhibit creative talents.

“The Phoenix Project has consistently provided a platform for creative talent to thrive in Nigeria. We are proud to continue this tradition and offer financial support to these brilliant entrepreneurs who are set to impact the industry”, she said.