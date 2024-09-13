NBCC records 108 graduates in women, youth entrepreneurship

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has recorded 108 graduates in the first cohort of its Women and Youth Entrepreneurship Programme out of 125 participants.

NBCC’s Women and Youth Entrepreneurship Programme is an initiative aimed at empowering women and young people with vocational training to tackle the rising unemployment rate in Nigeria.

Ray Atelly, president and chairman of council at NBCC acknowledged that his vision came to life as the firm has empowered women and young people with the necessary skill sets to thrive in the increasingly challenging economic environment.

While addressing the 108 graduates out of the 125 participants, he said, “It gives me great joy to do what I like doing, which is to empower young people. It has been a journey I undertook over 30 years ago, and when I assumed the presidency of this Chamber, I said it has to happen under my administration.”

He further acknowledged the challenges that many face in their pursuit of success, citing that while most people are eager to achieve their goals, a lack of conducive environments and resources often hinders progress.

Atelly previously said in his inauguration speech that his vision is to equip women and youth with the necessary skill sets to thrive in the increasingly challenging economic environment.

“It was essential for me that under my administration, we address the gap in unemployment by creating opportunities for individuals to gain skills and build value in themselves,” Atelly said.

Adenike Macaulay, CEO of Wakanow, urged the graduates to not only leverage the skills they have acquired but also continue to build on them for personal and professional growth.

“The knowledge you have gained through this programme is just the beginning. Optimising your skillset and continually learning are crucial steps toward building a strong foundation for your future,” she said.

Ama Onyerinma, vice-chair and co-founder of Africa Sustainable Trade, encouraged the graduates to maintain focus and purpose in all their endeavours while citing that networking and referrals are critical elements in advancing one’s career and personal development.

“To lead an exciting and meaningful life, one must be intentional about their goals and create strategic relationships,” Onyerinma stated.

NBCC stated that the success of the first cohort has already generated enthusiasm for the next one, with 180 participants registered for the upcoming session scheduled to begin on September 13, 2024.

“The NBCC Women and Youth Entrepreneurship Programme represents a significant step in the chamber’s ongoing commitment to fostering economic empowerment and reducing unemployment, especially among women and young people in Nigeria,” it stated.