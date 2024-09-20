Eziada Folashade Balogun, elevating African entrepreneurship and heritage on a global stage

Eziada Folashade Balogun is a family oriented individual, visionary entrepreneur, multi-faceted business woman and innovative expert with a diverse portfolio that spans multiple industries both locally and globally. Her academic background is equally impressive, beginning with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication/Media Studies from the University of Uyo. Further enhancing her expertise, she has earned additional qualifications from Lagos Business School, Shanghai Business School, Strathmore Business School, and NUS Business School.

Her professional journey began in the petroleum and marketing sectors, where she successfully combined her expertise as a dealer with African Petroleum PLC on various oil and gas projects for over 20 years. Her remarkable ability to navigate complex industries set the stage for her next venture in the creative sector.

Eziada Folashade Balogun is a passionate advocate for promoting made-in-Nigeria products and African businesses in the diaspora to an international audience. Her commitment to elevating African innovation and entrepreneurship has been a driving force behind her work across multiple industries, both locally and globally.

Inspired by the growing visibility and influence of the creative industry, Folashade launched House of SOTA, a fashion brand dedicated to bridging the accessibility gap between African fashion and the diaspora. The brand’s flagship store in Florida, USA, became a hub for connecting with Africans, African-Americans and other minority communities who were accomplished yet often overlooked.

This experience led to the creation of her latest initiative, a non-profit organisation called the Black History & Lifestyle Award (BHLA). BHLA was conceived to honour and document the achievements of Africans and those who make an impact in Africa in either business or lifestyle, from both the continent and in the diaspora, who are making significant contributions to bridging the gap between Africa and the rest of the world. The event also highlights the rich cultural heritage, triumphs and challenges of the Black community, emphasising the invaluable role of these individuals in overcoming the obstacles faced by Black-owned businesses on a global scale as well as creating a levelled playground for the businesses and potential investors. The event also aims to help small and mid-scale business find their bearing through panel sessions with expert, updates on community and government policies as well as share knowledge on updated trends in the industry to help businesses advance.

What inspired you to start a fashion brand like House of SOTA and focus on bridging the accessibility gap between African fashion and the diaspora?

Great question! For me, it all started with a deep passion for African culture and fashion. Growing up, I was always drawn to the beauty and storytelling behind our fabrics and designs. Yet, I noticed there was a gap in how accessible and relatable these designs were, especially for Africans in the diaspora who longed for a connection to home through fashion.

House of SOTA was born from this desire to bridge that gap. My mission is to create pieces that not only celebrate the richness of African heritage but also speak to the modern, global audience. I wanted to design outfits that people in the diaspora could wear with pride, pieces that combine tradition with contemporary aesthetics, making them both fashionable and culturally significant.

It’s all about using fashion as a bridge to unite African culture with the world, so that wherever you are, you can carry a piece of home with you in a stylish, authentic way.

Can you share more about your experience in the petroleum and marketing sectors for over 20 years? How did that background prepare you for your entrepreneurial ventures?

My experience in the petroleum and marketing sectors for over 20 years gave me a unique foundation in business, particularly as a female entrepreneur navigating a highly competitive and complex industry like the fashion industry. During my time in the oil and gas industry, I was a retailer who bought petroleum products to sell to my distributors. I must say it wasn’t easy especially because I was a woman in a male dominated industry but I had the mindset of an entrepreneur, I didn’t give up and kept on building relationships, negotiating deals and handling the everyday challenges that come with a high-stakes environment.

The oil industry is fast-paced and often unpredictable, so it taught me the importance of resilience, adaptability and strong problem-solving skills, traits that are essential in fashion as well. Whether you’re dealing with supply chain issues or changing market demands, the ability to stay calm under pressure and pivot when needed has been invaluable. That background also sharpened my strategic thinking. I learnt how to manage operations, build sustainable networks and think long-term, all of which have been crucial in growing House of SOTA.

Your diverse academic background, including qualifications from various business schools, how have these educational experiences shaped your approach to business and entrepreneurship?

Studying at different business schools gave me a solid foundation to build on and exposed me to a wide range of perspectives for real life situations, from leadership and strategy to marketing and financial management which has helped me grow my business and also develop a strong entrepreneurship mindset.

They also expanded my network, I got to connect with people from different industries, which opened my mind to new ideas and approaches. This has been crucial in growing House of SOTA, especially in such a competitive industry like fashion. In short, my education helped me think more strategically, take smart risks and continuously adapt to the fast-paced nature of entrepreneurship.

The Black History & Lifestyle Award (BHLA) seems to be a passion project aimed at honouring and documenting the achievements of Africans and the African diaspora. What motivated you to create this non-profit organisation, and what are your key goals for its impact?

Being a black person and an African, the creation of the Black History & Lifestyle Award (BHLA) was fuelled by my passion for uplifting African and diaspora voices. For too long, our stories, achievements and cultural innovations have been underrepresented on the global stage. I believe it’s crucial for us, as a community, to take charge of our narrative and celebrate ourselves.

Through BHLA, my goal is to create an international platform that not only celebrates excellence, but also fosters meaningful business relationships. It’s about giving African and black diaspora entrepreneurs the recognition and exposure they need to break into global markets, build sustainable partnerships and close the gap in trade and investment between Africa and the rest of the world. I also feel like we don’t have to leave everything to the government because they can’t do it all. We have to be proactive, create our own opportunities, and make sure the world recognises our value especially in business.

As a visionary entrepreneur with a diverse portfolio, how do you manage to balance your involvement in multiple industries and initiatives? What are some strategies you’ve developed to ensure success across your various ventures?

Being an entrepreneur requires a blend of strategic planning, adaptability and a high level of commitment to purpose. I’ve learnt that the key to balancing these ventures is to establish a strong foundation in each area before expanding into new ones. Every business or initiative I’m involved in has a clear vision and set goals, and I align my efforts with those objectives. One of the strategies I rely on is effective delegation. I surround myself with a talented team who share my vision and can execute with excellence. I trust them to lead, allowing me to stay involved at a high level while ensuring the day-to-day operations are running smoothly. This frees me up to focus on innovation, growth and new opportunities across my portfolio.

Another critical strategy is time management. I’m extremely intentional with my time, ensuring that I allocate it based on priority and impact. I also keep a holistic view of all my ventures, which helps me see connections and synergies between different industries — whether it’s fashion, media or events. This allows me to create opportunities for collaboration and leverage insights from one venture to benefit another. Finally, I stay grounded in my passion and purpose. Whether I’m working on my fashion line or an international summit, each project aligns with my larger goal of elevating African excellence and building bridges across industries. That sense of purpose keeps me motivated and focused, ensuring success across all my endeavors.

You are committed to promoting made-in-Nigeria products and African businesses globally, what are some of the challenges you’ve faced in this effort, and how have you worked to overcome them?

Promoting made-in-Nigeria products and African businesses globally has come with its unique set of challenges. One of the primary hurdles is the fluctuating exchange rates, which has made many international investors hesitant to engage with Nigerian markets. This economic instability often leads to uncertainty, and as a result, it becomes difficult to attract the level of investment needed to scale these businesses on a global stage.

Additionally, the unfortunate prevalence of fraud in certain sectors has made investors cautious when entering the Nigerian market. To overcome this, we’ve implemented strict due diligence processes for any business that wants to showcase at our events. Running thorough background checks and ensuring the credibility of businesses is a top priority for us. This not only mitigates the risk of fraud but also builds trust and confidence in the integrity of our platform, making it easier for investors to engage.

Despite these challenges, I remain committed to showcasing the innovation and quality of African-made products and services. By creating transparent systems and fostering relationships based on trust, we are steadily overcoming these barriers and helping Nigerian businesses gain the international recognition they deserve.

Can you share any insights or lessons you’ve learnt throughout your entrepreneurial journey that you would want to pass on to aspiring business owners, especially those from the African continent and diaspora?

One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learnt throughout my entrepreneurial journey is resilience. I recall a time when I was expecting my last child and found myself at a depot during a conflict between tanker drivers and cattle herders, I was caught in the crossfire and had to flee for my life. After reaching the hospital, my doctor assured me I was fine and just needed rest. But the very next day, I was back on site for my next shipment.

This experience reinforced the importance of hard work, perseverance and determination. As an entrepreneur, especially from the African continent or diaspora, challenges will come, often in unexpected forms, but it is how you push through those moments that defines your success. Believe in yourself, stay committed to your goals and keep dreaming big. No matter how tough things get, remember that the path to success requires consistent effort and with every setback, there’s an opportunity to rise stronger. Keep pushing forward and never lose sight of the vision you have for yourself and your business.

What do you see as the most significant opportunities and potential for growth in the industries and sectors you’re involved in, both locally and globally?

For Africa, the most significant opportunity lies in doubling down on marketing. The creative industry is expanding rapidly and there’s incredible potential to showcase our unique talents and products to the world. Locally and globally, investing in digital marketing, storytelling and brand visibility will be key to driving growth and positioning African businesses at the forefront of innovation and culture.

With your experience in the petroleum and marketing sectors, as well as your current work in the creative industry, how have you been able to leverage your knowledge and skills across these diverse fields?

I’ve been fortunate to work in both the petroleum/marketing sectors and the creative industry, and while they seem very different, the skills I’ve gained in each have helped me a lot. In marketing, I learnt how to understand what people want and how to reach them effectively, which has been useful in the creative space when telling stories or building brands.

Both fields require strategic thinking, problem-solving and adaptability, so I’ve been able to transfer those skills across the board. It’s really about taking what I know and applying it in new ways, which has been rewarding and has helped me grow in different areas.

Can you describe your decision-making process when it comes to identifying new business opportunities or expanding into new industries? What factors do you consider when exploring these potential ventures?

When it comes to identifying new business opportunities or expanding into new industries, my approach is grounded in practical evaluation and experience. First, I assess the market thoroughly, that is looking at emerging trends, consumer needs and potential gaps that can be filled. I pay close attention to industries that show long-term growth potential, not just short-term gains.

Next, I consider my own strengths and resources. Can I leverage my existing expertise, network, and infrastructure to make a meaningful impact? If it requires skills or resources I don’t have, I evaluate whether building or acquiring them is realistic within a reasonable timeframe.

Financial viability is non-negotiable. I dive into the numbers starting from the profit margins, startup costs, scalability and projected returns. If the opportunity isn’t financially sound, it’s a red flag, no matter how exciting it might seem.

Finally, I think about alignment with my long-term goals. Does this opportunity fit into my broader vision for growth? Will it strengthen my portfolio or brand? If the answer is yes, I move forward decisively. Ultimately, every new venture must bring value, not just in profit but in building a sustainable legacy.

As a multi-faceted business woman, how do you ensure cohesion and synergy across your various projects and enterprises? What tools or frameworks do you use to maintain a unified vision and approach?

I start by making sure that all my ventures align with my core values and long-term goals. Every project I take on must contribute to the bigger picture, whether it’s expanding my reach, strengthening my brand or generating new revenue streams.

To maintain this cohesion, I rely on a few key frameworks. First, I prioritise strategic planning. Every project is mapped out with clear objectives, timelines and milestones, so there’s no confusion about what success looks like. I let my team use tools for project management, which helps me keep track of tasks, deadlines and team responsibilities across the board.

Regular communication is also essential. I hold check-in meetings with my teams, where we discuss progress, challenges and ways to align efforts across different projects. Having a strong, capable team allows me to delegate effectively and focus on the high-level strategy.

Lastly, my team uses financial management tools to ensure that every venture is on track financially. This gives me a clear snapshot of how resources are allocated and whether they’re being used efficiently across the board. By maintaining this disciplined structure, I ensure that all my projects work in harmony, driving toward a unified vision.

As the founder of the Black History & Lifestyle Award (BHLA), what are your long-term goals for this initiative? How do you envision it contributing to the overall visibility and empowerment of the African and African diaspora communities?

That is a great question. My long-term vision is to build it into a platform that not only celebrates African and African diaspora achievements, but also drives tangible economic and social empowerment. The aim is to create a lasting legacy that highlights the rich contributions of Black culture while actively fostering collaboration, investment and opportunities for growth across industries.

The inclusion of the Black History and Lifestyle International Investment Summit & Trade Expo is a critical aspect of this vision. Through the summit and trade expo, I see BHLA evolving into a bridge that connects African and diaspora businesses with global investors and key players in industries like technology, creative arts and trade. This platform will create a direct link between those seeking to expand African-led ventures and the global markets ready to invest in them.

Ultimately, BHLA aims to shift the narrative, showcasing not only the cultural richness of Africa and its diaspora, but also the economic potential. By bringing together thought leaders, investors and entrepreneurs, we can elevate African talent and businesses to the global stage, creating opportunities that have a ripple effect in empowering future generations. My goal is to see BHLA becoming a key driver in strengthening Africa’s global influence while offering practical support and connections to African-led enterprises worldwide.

Can you share any personal lessons or insights you’ve gained from your experiences as a female entrepreneur navigating multiple industries and sectors? What advice would you offer to other aspiring women leaders and business owners?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learnt as a female entrepreneur navigating multiple industries is the importance of adaptability. Each sector has its own unique challenges and dynamics, and being able to pivot when necessary is crucial. Early on, I realised that I couldn’t rely on a one-size-fits-all approach. Success in one industry doesn’t automatically translate to another, so I’ve had to be flexible in my thinking and constantly open to learning.

Another key insight is the value of resilience. As a woman in business, you’ll often encounter skepticism or face additional hurdles, but staying focused on your goals and pushing through challenges is essential. Surrounding yourself with a strong network ranging from mentors, advisors and like-minded peers can make all the difference when the going gets tough.

My advice to other aspiring women leaders is to be confident in your abilities and trust your instincts. Don’t wait for permission to take up space. Understand that your perspective is valuable and your unique experiences give you an edge. Also, invest in building relationships and collaborating with others, success is rarely achieved in isolation. Finally, don’t shy away from risks. The more calculated risks you take, the more you’ll learn and grow.

What are you looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to seeing the continued impact of the Black History & Lifestyle Award (BHLA) as it grows and evolves. I’m excited about the opportunities it will create for African and diaspora businesses and the new connections and collaborations that will emerge from our investment summit and trade expo.

Concluding words

To everyone reading, remember this: stay curious and keep learning. Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and always believe in your own potential. Your journey is uniquely yours and with perseverance and a clear vision, you can turn your dreams into reality. Keep pushing forward and don’t be afraid to take that next step.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.