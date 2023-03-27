Omirin Aderinsola: Entrepreneur creating co-working space for start-ups

After experiencing first-hand the challenges of starting and growing a business in Africa’s biggest economy, Aderinsola decided to create a working space where entrepreneurs could come together to share ideas, access resources, and receive mentorship and support.

Her start-up hub – Startup Space, which officially started on August 17, 2022, has already become a destination for entrepreneurs looking to start or scale their businesses.

From producing unique footwear for five years to creating a startup foundation, Aderinsola aims to provide guidelines, resources and opportunities to facilitate the speedy growth of young entrepreneurs in Africa’s largest economy.

Omirin Aderinsola founded Startup Space- a startup consulting firm dedicated to training young entrepreneurs. She is also the chief executive officer of Solasoles – a Nigerian handmade footwear brand operating in the Lagos metropolitan.

Her start-up foundation aims to provide an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship, innovation, and growth. It helps create a conducive environment for startups to succeed and contribute to developing Nigeria’s economy.

The CEO was inspired to launch the startup hub due to the lack of foundational skills she identified in many businesses.

“I noticed a lot of business owners were not yielding expected results because they have failed to tackle the foundational problem. As an entrepreneur and coach, I identified this gap, which needs to be filled,” she says.

Aderinsola says her start hub teaches entrepreneurs the principles that give room for business success. “A lot of business owners ignore this aspect of business growth. That is why they are not getting the required results. Some businesses always start and stop because the foundation is nowhere to be found.”

The young entrepreneur says that Startup Space focuses on the gradual growth of entrepreneurs and their businesses. “A business does not have a mind, legs, arms, or ideas. It is the responsibility of the entrepreneur to make the magic happen.

“It is important to bring the entrepreneur into the picture to transform the business and entrepreneur completely.”

So far, Startup Space has trained over 1000 entrepreneurs locally and internationally. “As a foundational startup, we gradually train entrepreneurs virtually and physically on foundational lessons,” Aderinsola says.

“There is a whole lot more in the way this thing works. Facebook ads and contention are not foundation skills but pillars you put in place to foster the business.”

On the challenges she has faced building Startup Space, Aderinsola says, “Staying awake for my international clients because of different times zones is quite challenging. However, my ability to plan blended with the situation.”

Speaking on her short-term goals, Aderinsola aims to help entrepreneurs understand the importance of fundamental elements in business.

“I plan to eliminate entrepreneurs’ frustration from constantly investing in their businesses without yielding any profit or positive outcome.”

On her long-term goals, Aderinsola plans to publish and distribute books about the foundational elements of a successful business, locally and internationally.

“Publishing this kind of book worldwide will make business owners understand what to focus on and the role they plan in building their business,” she says.

Aderinsola has advised entrepreneurs and upcoming entrepreneurs to discard the idea of instant gratification.

“You have to earn it if you want to be the person that exists in your head. You need constant practice and preparation by investing in yourself. And you need to humble yourself and learn from others,” she says.