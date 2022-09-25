Meet Stanley Iheacho, entrepreneur making a difference in brand and marketing

One of the easiest ways to maintain relevance in any business is by developing problem-solving skills that are in high demand.

Stanley Iheacho, an intrapreneur, and consultant is making a huge difference in the Nigerian brand and marketing industry.

According to him, he has submitted himself to learning the science of solving problems within the brand and marketing ecosystem and today, the results speak volumes.

“I have my academic background in History and International Relations but I found myself passionate about marketing. I’m skilled in product marketing, marketing strategy, PR, brand strategy, and growth hacking,” he says.

He notes that he started his career in product development but later switched to brand and marketing when he identifies a skill gap in product marketing.

“I started my career in product development as I had a great interest in learning how to leverage innovative products to solve African problems. While working with a start-up at the time, I noticed that we didn’t have the skill set to market these products better and be able to tell the story right,” he says.

“That prompted the switch to market and strategy building with a focus on core marketing, helping brands tell their story right and also drive user acquisition for these companies. I must say it’s been an exciting time launching various products across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Ever since he made inroads into professional marketing, Iheacho has recorded some remarkable feats in the industry.

One remarkable feat is scaling the agent banking business at OPay. “I was part of the founding marketing team at Opay that scaled Agent banking into the hinterlands of Nigeria,” he says.

“The goal of the business was to bring financial inclusion closer to people. Agent banking became the core of the business and in one year we were able to acquire over 200,000 mobile agents across Nigeria thereby contributing towards the company becoming a tech unicorn,” he explains.

Also, he speaks of the innovative products that centered on savings, lending and payments through digital platforms that he and his team created to market the products.

Iheacho did not fail to mention the role mentors played in his career trajectory.

“I would say over the years I have had two mentors that influenced my confidence. In the early years of my career, Timothy Adeleye, a senior colleague, taught me courage. He admonished me about building an impact-driven career dedicated to solving problems in Africa through innovative tech solutions.”

“Also, Enyi Chukwudiebele, a senior colleague that led the hyper-growth marketing team at OPay and taught me that marketing is the key component towards the growth of organizations.”

Om his advice to other entrepreneurs, he advises those that want to build a career in the brands and marketing space to believe in themselves and not be scared to think outside the box.