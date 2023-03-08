Google unveils 15 women founders cohort for inaugural startup accelerator program

In honour of International Women’s Day, Google has unveiled 15 women founders cohort for its inaugural startup accelerator program aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Africa and providing them with the resources they need to succeed.

The 15 startups selected for the program are from eight African countries that are creating innovative solutions that improve livelihoods in their communities.

The 15 startups include Afriwell Health (Congo), Alajo App (Nigeria), eWaka (Kenya), Farmer Lifeline (Kenya), Maxibuy (Nigeria), MosMos (Kenya), Gobeba (Kenya), Hepta Pay (Rwanda), Jem HR (South Africa), Kola Market (Ghana), Mipango (Tanzania), Smart Ikigega (Rwanda), Suitch (Cameroon), Tyms Africa (Nigeria) and Zydii (Kenya).

“We are thrilled to announce the selected startups for the inaugural class of our Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Women Founders Cohort,” Folarin Aiayegbusi, head of startup ecosystem, Africa said.

“These women are tackling some of Africa’s most pressing challenges, and we’re excited to support them as they build the future.”

Dorothy Ooko, head of communications, at Google Africa said Google is committed to providing women entrepreneurs in Africa with access to funding, mentorship and networking opportunities.

“Through our programs, we aim to bridge the gap and empower women to succeed in their respective fields,” Ooko said.

Also, Google announced two other initiatives. The initiatives include the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: the Hustle Academy for Women-Led SMEs, and a social media series celebrating inspiring women in Africa’s technology sector.

As part of its International Women’s Day celebrations, Google plans to host six women-focused cohorts of the

Hustle Academy program in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa throughout March. Women entrepreneurs in these countries are invited to apply to join these cohorts at g.co/hustleacademy.

Google’s Hustle Academy is a boot camp-style training program designed to help entrepreneurs increase revenue, position themselves for investment, and build sustainable businesses for the future.