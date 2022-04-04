We have hidden opportunities in cosmetic industry – Sandra Thomas

Sandra Thomas is a seasoned business woman and a top notch beautician. She is the brain behind Liam’sSecrets range of skincare products. Sandra who spoke in an interview with NGOZI OKPALAKUNNE talked about hidden opportunities in the cosmetic industry as well as the challenges facing the sector. Also, she delved into what it takes to have a perfect skin. Excerpts:

As an expert in the cosmetics industry, can you elaborate on the hidden opportunities in the industry?

The opportunities are enormous, it’s a huge market and we have quite a number yet untouched, the zeal to have good skin is popular at the moment and we as beauticians and skin experts will not let our consumers down.

Is the cosmetics Industry capital-intensive to start up?

Very well, and I’m not talking about selling substandard skincare products, I’m talking about authentic skincare products, investing in that aspect at the moment is quite intensive.

Since you have been running Liam’sSecrets, what are some of the challenges you have faced so far?

There are some of them, such as electricity, FX fluctuations, low patronage, because of the state of the nation and many more.

How would you compare and contrast the cosmetics industry now and when you started?

When I started 12 years ago, the awareness was not really there, I did a lot of interviews and cajoling people to understand that a good skin speaks for itself, you don’t have to wear clothe worth of a billion dollar to look good, you can actually achieve a perfect skin glow while you wear not so expensive clothes and you get a billion dollar appearance in looks and elegance.

Tell us the story behind the name of your skin care line, Liam’sSecrets?

Liam’s Secrets as a label was borne out of passion for women and their skin, women love to care for their skin and we pride ourselves to meet that desire.

Do you have any plan to expand the Liam’sSecrets brand in the nearest future?

Absolutely we have plans, and we are also looking at having stockiest all over Nigeria whereby you have our products near you without stress.