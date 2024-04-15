We educate customers on precautions before their investments in properties, says Rihanat Sodiq

Rihanat Sodiq is a Consultant at Rihanoasis Realty whose aim is to help individuals make wise real estate investments and decision on What to buy, Where to buy and How to buy property that gives them peace of mind. In this interview she said that real estate can be a valuable investment opportunity, as property values can appreciate over time, providing a potential source of passive income or wealth accumulation. Excerpts

How did you see your business activity in the first quarter and what do you think will be different in the second quarter?

Business activities have been great in the first quarter. Although we worked more on referrals and we were able to educate people on the importance of owning a part of real estate and the precautions to take before Investing in properties. Because we noticed a lot of people don’t know these things coupled with the fact that there are lots of realtors online and yet they don’t even understand the basic terms used in real estate like the titles, documents and so on.

Well, in the Second Quarter, to avoid scam and loss of money to bad Investment, We’ll keep educating individuals, devise a financial strategy to help the beginners own at least one plot of land and also do more of collaboration with the industry experts.

What is the difference between marketing and sales and how can marketing be used to reposition your business?

Marketing is the process of creating demand for a product or service, while sales is the process of fulfilling that demand through direct interaction with clients. Both functions are essential for the success of a business, and they often work together to drive revenue and growth.

Repositioning my brand as a Real Estate Consultant involves communicating my unique value proposition and standing out from the competition. Here are some marketing strategies that have helped in repositioning my brand: Define My Niche, Showcase My Expertise, Leverage Online Marketing Channels, Highlight Client Testimonials.

Also, Networking with other professionals in the real estate industry, attending local events, and participating in community activities can help me build relationships and generate referrals. Collaborate with mortgage brokers, contractors and other industry professionals to expand my network and reach new clients. By implementing these marketing strategies, I can effectively reposition my brand as a Real Estate Consultant.

Tell us about your business and what solutions it provides?

Real estate is a valuable asset that can be bought, sold, leased, or rented for residential, commercial, or industrial purposes. One of the main solutions that the real estate market provides is housing. Real estate allows individuals and families to purchase or rent a place to live, providing shelter and security. It also allows businesses to acquire office space, stores, warehouses, or other commercial properties. In addition, real estate can be a valuable investment opportunity, as property values can appreciate over time, providing a potential source of passive income or wealth accumulation.

Real estate also plays a crucial role in economic development, as it can stimulate construction activity, create jobs, and generate tax revenue for local governments. It can also contribute to community development and urban planning, as well as provide spaces for social and cultural activities. Overall, real estate is an integral part of our lives, providing us with a place to call home, a place to work, and a means to invest in our future.

Kindly share your experience meeting, learning and working with Jacbell ?

I’ve been following Jacbell on IG for quite some time. So it happens that one of the biggest brokerage firms in Africa which I belong to invited her to speak in one of the trainings and right there, on that spot! I knew she was exceptional and I have to meet her and learn from her. So I registered in one of her trainings called Push Group (Season 7) and it was “eye opening” Sales back to back, brand Awareness and lots more. I understand why everyone calls her mother hen. She carries everyone along and wants everyone around her to be successful. Basically, it was a moment of Unlearn and Relearn. Thank you Jacbell for organizing such an incredible event.