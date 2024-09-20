‘We adopt flexibility, adaptability to meet the diverse needs of industries’

Bolaji Edwards is the executive director of Canton Concourse

Bolaji Edwards is the executive director of Canton Concourse. In this interview with Josephine Okojie, he spoke on his remarkable journey of pioneering the Canton business hub.

Since 2009, Canton Concourse has emerged as a cornerstone for businesses of all sizes, offering flexible office solutions and state-of-the-art facilities. Edwards shares insights into Canton Concourse’s innovative approach, commitment to excellence, its impact and plans for continued expansion.

Your organisation has been a significant player in the business hub sector, can you share a brief overview of its inception and journey through the years?

Canton Concourse was founded in July 2009 with a vision to redefine the business hub sector. At a time when executive working spaces were still emerging, we saw an opportunity to create environments that not only boosted productivity but also fostered collaboration and innovation.

From the outset, we aimed to build more than just office spaces—we wanted to create thriving ecosystems where businesses of all sizes could flourish. Our vision was to set a new standard in temporary office accommodation and training facilities for business executives. We aimed to offer a comprehensive ‘plug and play’ experience that would allow our clients to focus on their core activities without worrying about office logistics.

Over the years, we have consistently evolved, adapting to the changing needs of the business world. This adaptability, combined with our unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, has been the cornerstone of our success. Today, we are proud to be a home for companies shaping the future, and our commitment to redefining the business hub experience is stronger than ever.

What inspired the creation of Canton Concourse, and how has its vision evolved over the years?

Canton Concourse was born out of a clear gap we identified in the market. While most competitors were focused on providing serviced offices, we recognized that businesses needed more than just workspace—they needed an environment where they could grow, train their teams, and expand seamlessly.

Our vision from the beginning was to design a space that adapts to a company’s needs, whether it is a young start-up starting with a single suite or a growing firm requiring multiple suites and custom-tailored office configurations. Over the years, this vision has evolved, but our commitment to enabling growth and flexibility for our clients has remained at the core of what we do.

Canton recently celebrated 15 years in operation. How do you plan to leverage this milestone to enhance your offerings and support for business growth?

Celebrating 15 years is indeed a milestone we are incredibly proud of. It represents a decade and a half of innovation, growth, and dedication to our clients and partners. At Canton, we have always prided ourselves on providing ‘Suites for every Suit,’ and this principle remains at the core of our mission. While our foundational offerings remain the same, we are upgrading our services to meet evolving demands.

Our recent partnership with MainOne, Nigeria’s leading fibre optic provider, exemplifies this commitment. By upgrading our internet connectivity through this strategic collaboration, we are reinforcing our dedication to providing state-of-the-art infrastructure that meets the dynamic demands of modern businesses.

Looking ahead, we aim to leverage our extensive experience to drive further innovation and support business growth, ensuring that our clients stay at the forefront of their industries. We aspire to be more than just a workspace provider; we want to be a catalyst for growth—a place where ideas are nurtured, collaborations are forged, and businesses thrive. By blending our rich history with a forward-thinking approach, we are confident in our ability to continue leading the industry.

What are some of the key milestones and success stories you are most proud of?

Over the past 15 years, we have had the privilege of working with a diverse range of businesses, each with its unique needs and goals. Our commitment to excellence is evident in the success stories of companies that have thrived using our facilities and services.

From small teams needing collaborative workspaces to large corporations requiring premium office suites, we have consistently delivered flexible solutions tailored to evolving business demands.

Beyond our office facilities, we have also played a crucial role in enabling businesses to connect, innovate, and grow through our state-of-the-art training, meeting, and conference facilities. These spaces have served as platforms for knowledge sharing, networking, and strategic discussions.

One standout example is a company that began with just a single suite in our facility. Over time, they expanded significantly, eventually occupying multiple floors, and becoming one of our most successful and long-term tenants. This is evident in their operational efficiency, sustained revenue growth, and their expanded market presence, which underscore the impact of our environment on their business trajectory.

From day one, our commitment has been to ensure that every client experiences exceptional service and support. We achieve this through rigorous maintenance protocols and dedicated customer care, ensuring clients experience seamless operations with 100 percent uptime on essential services such as power, internet, and water, alongside meticulous upkeep of our facilities. These stories underscore the impact we strive to make and the long-term relationships we build with our clients.

What strategies does your organisation use to tailor its services to meet the diverse needs of different business sizes and industries?

Our approach to meeting the diverse needs of businesses, regardless of their size or industry, is centred around flexibility and adaptability. We understand that each organisation has unique requirements and stages of growth.

To address this, we offer a range of office suites tailored to various team sizes—from solo entrepreneurs to larger teams.

Our facilities are designed to accommodate anyone from single-person operations to multi-suite setups, allowing businesses to scale seamlessly as they grow. This flexibility extends to our state-of-the-art training, meeting, and conference rooms, which are equipped to support everything from small team meetings to large-scale presentations.

This tailored approach ensures that we can support businesses at every stage of their journey, from startups needing a single desk to established companies requiring multiple suites and sophisticated meeting spaces. We take pride in fostering an environment that grows with our clients, adapting our services to their evolving needs.

The concept of flexible workspace is gaining traction in Nigeria and globally. What are the key trends driving this growth, and how is your organisation positioned to capitalise on these opportunities?

Flexible workspaces are transforming how businesses operate, both in Nigeria and around the globe. The primary trends driving this growth include the rise of remote and hybrid work models, the need for scalability and agility in business operations, and an increasing emphasis on cost efficiency. Companies recognize the value of flexible office solutions that can adapt to their evolving needs, whether they are startups or established enterprises.

To capitalise on these opportunities, we focus on providing a diverse range of flexible office environments that can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of any organisation.

This includes offering state-of-the-art facilities for training, meetings, and conferences. Our goal is to support businesses by providing them with the resources they need to thrive in a dynamic market, while also allowing them the flexibility to scale up or down as their needs change.

By staying attuned to these trends and continuously innovating our service offerings, we ensure that our solutions remain relevant and valuable to our clients.

Looking ahead, what are Canton Concourse’s plans for the next 15 years? Are there any new services, expansions, or innovations on the horizon?

At Canton Concourse, we remain committed to delivering exceptional customer service and addressing our clients’ evolving needs. We are dedicated to staying at the forefront of innovation in the business hub sector. Our vision is to continuously evolve and adapt to the changing requirements of our clients, from dynamic startups to established enterprises.

Additionally, we are exploring the possibility of supporting our external clients with residential accommodation options. While this initiative is still in its preliminary stages, we are actively evaluating its potential and will provide updates as we finalise our decision. Through these initiatives, we are dedicated to supporting our clients’ growth and success while continually setting new benchmarks in the business hub industry.