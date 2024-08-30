Industries must work together to incentives circular practices, attract investments – Runseweis

Ifedolapo Runseweis is the managing director of Freee Recycle Limited formerly known as Freetown Waste Management Recycle Limited. In this interview with Josephine Okojie, she spoke on her organisation’s innovative approaches to waste management and how the country can drive its circular economy and attract investments.

Freee Recycle Holding is focused on addressing Africa’s waste management crisis. Can you tell us more about your approach and what sets you apart?

We are driven by a mission to redefine waste as a resource, transforming what was once a significant environmental burden into innovative, high-quality products. Our primary focus is recycling waste tyres, a pervasive challenge across Africa, where millions of tyres are discarded annually.

From these discarded tyres, we produce a diverse range of products, including rubber floor mats, durable floor tiles, and eco-friendly footwear. These products not only meet consumer and industrial needs but also contribute to solving the continent’s waste management crisis.

Our Integrated Recycling and Manufacturing (IRM) model goes beyond traditional recycling. We seamlessly combine recycling with manufacturing, allowing us to maximize material utilisation and achieve zero waste in our production processes.

This integrated approach enables us to maintain the highest standards of quality and environmental responsibility, positioning our products as eco-friendly and economically viable for a global market.

What truly sets our products apart is their creation in sustainability. By using 100 percent recycled materials, we ensure that every product we create reduces the environmental footprint, turning potential waste into value.

How does the Integrated Recycling and Manufacturing (IRM) model work and what makes it innovative compared to traditional waste management practices?

IRM model at Freee Recycle revolutionises waste management by merging recycling and manufacturing into a single, efficient process. Traditionally fragmented, these processes often result in inefficiencies such as high transportation costs and misalignment with market needs.

Our IRM model addresses these issues by integrating waste tyre collection, processing into crumb rubber, and on-site product manufacturing into one streamlined operation.

This closed-loop system minimises waste, reduces carbon footprint, and aligns production with market demands, all while maintaining high quality. The model exemplifies our commitment to a circular economy and sets a new standard for sustainable practices.

What environmental and economic impact has the organisations’ operations had in Nigeria and other regions?

FREEE Recycle UK’s operations in Nigeria have made significant environmental and economic strides since our pilot facility began in 2020. Environmentally, we’ve recycled over 250,000 waste tyres, equating to 2,500 tonnes of rubber, which has reduced landfill waste, cut carbon emissions by over 8,100 metric tons, and helped prevent approximately 2,250 malaria cases by removing mosquito breeding grounds.

Economically, we’ve created over 400 jobs, produced 144,000 square meters of rubber products, and contributed to local skills development and business support. Our success in Nigeria is generating interest across Africa, with plans to expand our model to other countries.

Sustainability is a collective effort. How does the organisation collaborate with local communities and stakeholders to promote sustainable waste management practices and economic empowerment?

Collaboration with local communities and stakeholders is key to our mission of promoting sustainable waste management and economic empowerment. Our skills development programs empower women and youth by providing vocational training in recycling and manufacturing, enabling them to participate in the green economy.

We partner with local SMEs for material sourcing and distribution, strengthening the local economy and fostering sustainable practices. Our strategic partnerships with organisations like the International Red Cross and MAERSK help us combine global expertise with local needs. We enhance awareness through educational initiatives and engage in community outreach through projects like installing rubber flooring at the Precious Jewels Adult Care Home in Lagos.

We align our efforts with national environmental policies by working with government agencies and prioritise local hiring. By sharing our standard operating procedures and fostering financial inclusion through green financing, we support capacity building and advocate for circular economy principles, encouraging broader adoption of sustainable practices.

As an organisation driving Nigeria’s sustainability, how has the business aligned its efforts with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and what progress has been made towards achieving these goals?

We have made a conscious effort to align our operations with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our work touches on 12 of the 17 SDGs, demonstrating the wide-ranging impact of our integrated recycling and manufacturing model.

In terms of progress, while we’re proud of our achievements so far, we see them as just the beginning. We’ve demonstrated that our model works, and now our focus is on scaling up to amplify these impacts. For instance, we’re in the process of expanding our operations in Nigeria and replicating our model in other African countries. Each new facility we open will multiply our contributions to these SDGs.

We are also constantly innovating to improve our processes and products, by exploring new applications for recycled rubber that could open additional markets and create more jobs. Moreover, we are working on enhancing our data collection and impact measurement systems which will allow us to more precisely quantify our contributions to the SDGs and identify areas where we can improve.

By aligning our business so closely with the SDGs, we’re not just contributing to global sustainability goals, we are also future-proofing our business and demonstrating the viability of sustainable, circular business models in Africa and beyond.

In your view, what is the most significant barrier to achieving a fully circular economy in Africa, and how can industry leaders and policymakers work together to overcome it?

The most significant barrier to achieving a fully circular economy in Africa is the lack of adequate recycling infrastructure and financial capacity to establish the necessary facilities. Addressing this challenge requires a collaborative effort between industry leaders and policymakers.

By working together, they can create supportive policies that incentivise circular practices, attract investments to fund recycling infrastructure and develop local expertise in advanced recycling technologies. This concerted approach will help bridge the infrastructure gap, scale circular economy initiatives across the continent and drive sustainable growth.

Can you discuss any recent innovations or technologies your organisation has introduced to enhance its waste management and recycling processes?

Innovation drives our mission and we’re always exploring ways to enhance our waste management and recycling processes. While I can’t reveal every detail of our proprietary technologies, I can highlight some recent advancements that have significantly improved our operations.

For instance, we’ve introduced advanced tyre shredding technology, which uses cutting-edge equipment to process tyres more efficiently. This technology handles a broader range of tyre sizes and types, enabling us to increase our overall recycling capacity. Additionally, we have made great strides in precision rubber crumb production by developing a multi-stage grinding process.

This innovation allows us to produce rubber crumbs of various sizes with high precision, giving us the flexibility to create raw materials suitable for a wide array of end products.

These technological advancements not only boost our operational efficiency but also enable us to deliver higher-quality, eco-friendly products to the market. Through continuous innovation, we are committed to leading the way in sustainable waste management and recycling practices across Africa.

How do you stay ahead of emerging trends and regulations in the waste management and recycling industry, both locally and globally?

We have a proactive, multi-faceted approach. We invest heavily in R&D to innovate and adapt to new challenges, staying at the forefront of technological advancements that align with global sustainability goals.

Strategic partnerships with international organisations provide insights and best practices, which we integrate into our operations.

Our active engagement with government agencies ensures compliance and allows us to influence future regulations.

Additionally, participation in industry events and dialogues helps us exchange knowledge and stay updated on the latest developments, ensuring we remain industry leaders in waste management and recycling.

Looking ahead, what are your plans for expanding operations, product offerings, and market presence? How do you envision the company’s role in shaping the future of waste management in Africa?

Our plans include expanding operations in the United Kingdom as a holding company, establishing additional recycling plants within Nigeria, replicating the IRM model in more locations across Africa, partnering with UK-based organisations, investors and recycling companies, scaling up operations to increase processing capacity, and continuing to address waste management challenges while creating business and job opportunities across Africa.