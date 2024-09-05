Dangote Industries emerges most valuable brand in 2024

Dangote Industries Limited has emerged as Nigeria’s ‘Most Valuable Brand’ in 2024 by securing an impressive aggregate score of 89.6 percent on the brand strength measurement index (BSM) conducted by ‘Top 50 Brands Nigeria’.

The result was a comprehensive 2024 top brands perception assessment.

In a statement, organisers of Top 50 Brands Nigeria said that Dangote Industries Limited has once again solidified its position as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand, marking the seventh consecutive year it has held this prestigious title.

“As a formidable force driving growth and transformation across Africa, it continues to set the pace, demonstrating the strength and potential of Nigerian home-grown brands on the global stage,” said Taiwo Oluboyede, CEO of TOP 50 Brands Nigeria

Celebrating excellence and resilience of brands in Nigeria, Oluboyede said, “We are thrilled to present the 2024 edition of the Top 50 Brands rankings, an annual celebration of the most influential and valuable brands in the country. This year’s list is a testament to the resilience, innovation, and enduring relevance of brands that continue to shape Nigeria’s economy, particularly in challenging times.”

In the ranking, Dangote Industries is immediately followed by MTN Nigeria, which not only ranks second overall but also emerged as the Most Popular Brand in the country for the year, according to the Top-of-Mind (TOM) survey. MTN’s strong consumer connection and widespread recognition highlight its significant impact on the telecommunications sector and beyond, the survey revealed.

At third place in this year’s ranking is Globacom Nigeria, a foremost Nigerian multinational telecommunications company known for its innovative solutions and commitment to progress. Globacom’s consistent ranking among the top brands indicates its significant role in Nigeria’s digital and technological advancement.

Airtel Nigeria, another key player in the telecommunications sector, secured the fourth position. While Access Bank ranked in the fifth position, topping the Banking & Financial Services sector.

Others in the top 10 are Zenith Bank Plc, Coca-Cola Nigeria, First Bank of Nigeria, BUA Group, and GTCO Plc, rounding up the top 10 at the 6-10th positions respectively.

Furthermore, the Banking & Financial Services sector demonstrated remarkable strength within the top 10, with four brands. These are —Access Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, and GTCO.

Similarly, the Telecoms sector showcased its market dominance, with MTN, Airtel, and Globacom all ranking highly. A significant highlight this year is that seven of the first 10 brands out of the 50 are Nigerian, emphasizing the resilience and global competitiveness of home-grown brands, most of which had spread abroad.

Overall, Nigerian brands accounted for 24 spots on the top brands list this year, while international brands hold 26 positions, representing 52% of the total.

The 2024 list also witnessed the entry of two new brands, these are Opay Nigeria and Flutterwave, which made their debut in the annual Top 50 evaluation. These new entrants highlight the growing influence of fintech and digital payment platforms in shaping Nigeria’s economic future.

During the public presentation, Oluboyede, CEO of TOP 50 Brands Nigeria commended the brands for their exceptional performance resilience, particularly in the face of the present economic challenges.