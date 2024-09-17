Standardised clinical protocols, efficient resource allocation required to transform patient care – Dr Ayelowo-Eso

At just 15, Busola Ayelowo-Eso traded the familiar shores of Nigeria for the unfamiliar terrain of the Crimean Medical Institute in Russia. With a heart full of teenage dreams and a mind hungry for knowledge, she braved the cultural shock, language barrier, and gruelling demands of medical education. But unlike many of her contemporaries who have embraced the “Japa” trend, seeking greener pastures abroad, Busola chose a different path. She returned to Nigeria and dedicated herself to serving her homeland, practising in some of the nation’s most reputable hospitals. Today, at a remarkably young age, she stands as the youngest chief medical director in Nigeria. In this exclusive interview, Ayelowo-Eso engages with BusinessDay’s senior health journalist, Temitayo Ayetoto-Oladehinde, to share the driving force behind her journey, the lessons she’s learnt along the way, and her ambitious plans for a new medical facility that promises to redefine healthcare standards in Nigeria. Excerpt…

Dr Ayelowo, Can you tell us about your journey in medicine and what inspired you to pursue this career?

My journey in medicine began with a deep-seated desire to help those who are sick and helpless. From a young age, I was always drawn to caring for others, and I saw how illness could impact not just individuals but entire families and communities. This inspired me to pursue a career where I could make a tangible difference in people’s lives. Over the years, this passion has only grown stronger as I have gained more experience and seen firsthand how impactful quality medical care can be. My goal has always been to provide compassionate, effective care and to be a source of comfort and hope for those who need it most.

What motivated you to specialise in general medicine and preventative care?

My motivation to specialise in general medicine and preventative care stems from the belief that many diseases and ailments can be prevented if we take a proactive approach to our health. In this part of the world, there is a tendency to neglect our health until it becomes a problem, which often leads to more serious and difficult-to-treat conditions. I believe in the power of early intervention and education. By helping people prioritise their health before issues arise, I aim to reduce the burden of preventable diseases and improve overall well-being in our communities.

What were some of the most challenging aspects of your medical education at the Crimean Medical Institute in Russia?

One of the most challenging aspects of my medical education at the Crimean Medical Institute in Russia was leaving home at the tender age of 15. It was my first time being away from my family and friends, and I was moving to another continent where the first language wasn’t English. Adapting to a new culture, language, and environment at such a young age was incredibly difficult. However, this experience also taught me resilience and independence, as I had to quickly learn to navigate both my studies and my new surroundings. It was a challenging time, but it shaped me into the person and professional I am today.

How did your experience at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital prepare you for your current role as chief medical director?

My experience at Euracare Multi Specialist was instrumental in preparing me for my current role as chief medical director at Medics Partners Multi Specialist. Starting as the doctor in charge of quality control to becoming the inpatient recovery physician, where I had to work with every consultant and then the centre manager for Euracare Wellness and Dialysis Centre. Coming into a management position with little prior experience in healthcare management was certainly challenging, especially at a tier one hospital. However, I was determined to rise to the occasion. The experience not only honed my leadership skills but also gave me a deeper understanding of the operational aspects of running a healthcare facility. This preparation has been invaluable in my current role, where I am now responsible for guiding Medics Partners to deliver premium, patient-centred care.

Being recognised as the youngest chief medical director in the country is quite an achievement. What does this milestone mean to you?

Personally, it’s a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience I have put into my career from a very young age. It validates the sacrifices and challenges I’ve faced, especially starting my medical journey at 15 and navigating through unfamiliar territories.

Professionally, it’s an immense honour that brings with it a great sense of responsibility. It motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in everything I do. This milestone is not just about age but about proving that with the right mindset, commitment, and continuous learning, it’s possible to achieve great things. It’s a reminder that leadership is about vision, passion, and the impact you can make in your field.

What is your vision for Medics Partners Multi Speciality Hospital and the goals you aim to achieve?

My vision for Medics Partners Multispecialty Hospital is to establish it as a leading healthcare institution that not only provides top-tier medical services but also sets new standards for healthcare delivery in Nigeria. I aim to create a hospital that is synonymous with excellence, innovation, and patient-centred care. We want to be a place where patients can receive world-class treatment without having to leave the country. Our key goals include enhancing accessibility to premium care by making advanced treatments available to a broader population.

Also leveraging technology by integrating the latest medical technologies and digital health solutions, we aim to improve patient outcomes, streamline operations, and offer more personalised care. We plan to invest in the professional development of our staff, ensuring that our team remains at the forefront of medical advancements and can provide the best possible care. We are also focused on building a strong community presence to empower people to take charge of their health before issues arise. Ultimately, my goal is for Medics Partners to become a benchmark for quality healthcare in Nigeria and to make a lasting impact on the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve.

How does the facility compare to other hospitals in Lagos in terms of capacity and amenities?

Medics Partners Multi Specialist Hospital stands out in the region due to several unique features and facilities that set us apart. Top on the list is our premium healthcare services. We offer a comprehensive range of specialised medical services that are on par with international standards. Our team consists of highly skilled and experienced specialists, many of whom have trained and practised both within Nigeria and abroad. In addition is our state-of-the-art technology. Our hospital is equipped with the latest medical technologies, including advanced diagnostic and treatment equipment. We are also proud to have a digital consultation room, allowing for second opinions and access to care without the need to travel abroad. Again, we offer patient-centred care. Our approach is holistic, focussing not just on treatment but also on prevention and overall well-being. Situated in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, our hospital offers a tranquil environment that promotes healing and comfort. To crown it, we are deeply invested in preventive medicine, offering comprehensive wellness programs that help patients maintain their health and avoid serious conditions before they develop. These features, combined with our commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient satisfaction, make Medics Partners Multispecialty Hospital a leader in the region.

You have mentioned the importance of technology in enhancing healthcare delivery. Could you elaborate on the specific medical technologies that Medics Partners is currently utilising and how they are impacting patient care?

Our commitment to providing advanced diagnostic and treatment services is evident in our cutting-edge imaging technologies, including digital X-rays and 4D ultrasound, which provide high-resolution images for accurate diagnosis. Our fully equipped laboratory offers a wide range of tests, from routine blood work to specialised diagnostics like genetic testing and molecular diagnostics. We also have a dialysis centre, offering top-quality care for patients with kidney disease, endoscopy, and minimally invasive surgery. Our comprehensive wellness program includes holistic check-ups, diagnostic tests, personalised health assessments, and preventive care strategies to help patients maintain their health and prevent diseases. Our goal is to offer comprehensive care that meets the highest standards of quality and innovation.

What are the biggest challenges facing healthcare providers in Nigeria, and how do you think they can be addressed?

Quality healthcare isn’t cheap, and the providers of healthcare in Nigeria now have to compete with the developed countries for quality doctors and nurses, so it’s a fix. But at Medics Partners, we have been able to solve that by partnering with our consultant doctors, who are the partners in the Medics Partners name. We all work together to give first-class service, and this also helps us attract doctors from all over the world to be willing to serve patients in Nigeria both virtually and physically.

What is the size of your medical team, and what specialities are represented?

We employ a dedicated team of approximately 40 medical professionals and 15 support staff. Our team includes a diverse range of specialists and support roles to ensure comprehensive and high-quality care. The medical specialities represented include family medicine, dermatology, and cosmetic surgery, offering aesthetic surgical procedures to enhance appearance. It also includes nephrologists, focussing on the diagnosis and treatment of kidney-related conditions; and specialists in respiratory medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, and geriatrics.

Together, our team is committed to delivering exceptional care across a range of specialities, supported by a skilled and dedicated group of professionals.

How do you invest in staff’s professional development and address challenges related to the ‘Japa Syndrome’?

Training is top tier for us, and we know that professional development is a must to be able to offer the kind of care we offer at our facility. A lot of our doctors are foreign-trained, while some still work abroad and also work with us. We also have very experienced consultants from Nigeria, and our ability to be able to support them in the whole process makes our clients get the best results, which is why professional development is a must, and we let our employees know that it is more of a culture.

What strategies do you use to optimise efficiency and achieve key performance indicators at your hospital?

As a leader, ensuring that the hospital runs smoothly and efficiently involves employing several key management strategies. In this regard, we ensure a clear vision and goals for all within the facility. We also ensure effective communication because we believe that open and transparent communication is crucial. We ensure that there are regular meetings and updates across all departments to keep everyone informed about important developments, address concerns, and share feedback. This fosters a collaborative environment where issues can be addressed promptly. We depend on data-driven decision-making; utilising data and analytics is key to making informed decisions. I believe in empowering staff by delegating responsibilities and providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed, and investing in staff training and development is also crucial, as it ensures that our team remains skilled and motivated.

What measures are in place to hold staff accountable for maintaining the highest standards of patient care and safety?

Maintaining the highest standards of patient care and safety is a top priority at Medics Partners Multispecialty Hospital. We have implemented several measures to ensure that we consistently deliver exceptional care, such as rigorous quality assurance programmes, accreditation and compliance, adoption of advanced technology and equipment, comprehensive infection control measures, patient safety training, and patient-centred care practices.

How do you plan to address peculiar challenges in healthcare delivery, especially in a multi-speciality setting?

Addressing potential challenges in healthcare delivery within a multi-speciality setting involves a multifaceted approach. Here’s how we plan to manage these challenges effectively through enhanced interdisciplinary collaboration, streamlined communication systems, standardised clinical protocols, efficient resource allocation, patient flow optimisation, ongoing training and education, a patient-centred approach, and addressing systemic and cultural issues. By focussing on these strategies, we aim to effectively manage the challenges of delivering care in a multi-speciality setting and ensure that we provide high-quality, coordinated, and patient-centred services.

With the recent hike in electricity tariffs and existing multiple taxes that healthcare businesses face, some hospitals are struggling to achieve profitability without overburdening patients. How are you innovating around this to ensure your services are not compromised?

There are those challenges that affect every business in Nigeria, but we offer premium healthcare, and again, it isn’t cheap, and our patients know we won’t drop quality for the masses. So we ensure we are able to mitigate it so it doesn’t affect the patient experience, and at the end they are satisfied with the service at the cost it comes to when they visit our facility.

What is the most important gap in healthcare that the government must act on quickly?

Equipment is a major cost in setup, so if the government can create a special Bank of Industry loan, which will allow facilities like ours to expand and get more equipment and locations, We sure will be getting closer to the best care possible. As of today, we guarantee that the care you get from Medics Partners is comparable to the care you receive anywhere in the world, and this is because aside from equipment, our consultant partners and doctors are well sought after all over the world.

What’s your unique plan for patient experience at Medics Partners Multi Speciality?

Our healthcare strategy includes personalised care, utilising technology to streamline patient journeys and improve care coordination. We provide thorough consultations, clear communication, and involve patients in treatment plans. Our facility is designed to be comfortable and serene, with waiting areas, private rooms, and attentive staff. We actively seek patient feedback through surveys and direct communication to identify areas for improvement and continuously evolve to meet patient needs.

Our healthcare services include patient education, counselling, and aftercare, aiming to provide holistic care that addresses physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. Our staff undergoes regular training to stay updated on healthcare practices and customer service standards. We ensure professional, compassionate, and respectful patient interactions, keeping patients informed throughout their care. We use digital platforms to keep patients engaged and provide easy access to medical records and appointment scheduling, fostering a trusting and confident patient experience.

How do you foster a collaborative and supportive environment among your medical staff?

Some of the strategies I employ are to promote open communication, encourage teamwork, and provide opportunities for professional development, as well as recognise and celebrate achievements. I also believe in facilitating support networks, fostering a culture of respect and inclusivity, and encouraging collaboration on patient care.

Telemedicine has come to stay in health delivery. How does Medics Partners Multi Specialist plan to incorporate it?

Telemedicine is indeed becoming a vital component of modern healthcare, and at Medics Partners Multi Speciality, we are committed to incorporating it effectively into our services, such as virtual consultations, specialist access, and remote monitoring. We also have a health tech sister company that is coming up with a digital hospital, and this will launch in November at the Future of Health Conference. We are a very technologically inclined organisation, and we are determined to give premium healthcare to our clients, and we aim to leverage telemedicine to enhance patient care and improve access to specialised services.

What are your thoughts on the future of healthcare globally, and how do you see Nigeria adapting to these changes?

The future of healthcare is undergoing significant transformation due to technological advancements, personalised medicine, and a growing focus on preventive care. Nigeria has the potential to benefit from these changes, including telemedicine, digital health, AI, big data, personalised medicine, preventive healthcare, health equity, access, and sustainable healthcare systems. To thrive, Nigeria needs strategic investments in technology, infrastructure, and human resources, along with a commitment to improving access and equity in healthcare. By embracing these changes, Nigeria can significantly enhance its healthcare system and improve health outcomes for its population.

How do you plan to stay in tune with global healthcare trends and innovations?

Medics Partners Multi Speciality is deeply committed to staying at the forefront of global healthcare trends and innovations. Our strategy focuses on continuous improvement, strategic investments in technology, and a patient-centred approach to healthcare delivery. By continually investing in technology, fostering a culture of innovation, and maintaining a patient-centred approach, Medics Partners Multi Speciality is well-positioned to stay ahead of global healthcare trends and provide world-class care to our patients.

What categories of patients does Medics Partners Multi Speciality primarily cater to, and what are the key services offered?

Medics Partners Multi Speciality offers comprehensive healthcare services to patients, including those requiring specialised care, preventive care, advanced diagnostics, and second opinions. They have a digital consultation room, offering remote consultations with leading specialists worldwide. Services include comprehensive wellness checks, specialist consultations, advanced diagnostic services, and surgical services. The digital consultation room ensures patients receive the best possible care without the need for travel. In addition, we offer telemedicine and digital consultations, chronic disease management and rehabilitation, plus physiotherapy. At Medics Partners Multi Specialist, our goal is to provide world-class healthcare tailored to the diverse needs of our patients. Whether they require routine check-ups, specialised treatment, or advanced diagnostics, we are committed to delivering the highest standard of care.