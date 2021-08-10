Nigeria’s low revenue ranking worrisome – World Bank

With less than 8percent revenue-to-GDP ratio and 115th position in the global ranking, Nigeria records the lowest revenue in the world, according to the World Bank, which sees the situation as worrisome and requiring deliberate, urgent attention. In an exclusive interview, Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, and Marco Hernandez, World Bank’s Lead Economist for Nigeria, warn against complacency, while urging needed reforms to help the country navigate through present economic challenges. The two economists spoke to Onyinye Nwachukwu, BusinessDay’s Abuja Bureau Chief.

Here are ten major takeaways from the interview, which can be read in full on BusinessDay’s website:

Trade

The World Bank sees a direct link between the border closure of August, 2019 and increasing food prices, blaming the former for the spike in inflation. According to Chaudhuri, “What we believe is important here is to fully reopen the land borders to trade; and to make sure we facilitate the import of staple foods and also medicines because these are critical not just for inflation, but also to support efforts to combat the pandemic.

“In that way, a review of existing foreign exchange restrictions and the importance would be very critical to see whether they continue to need to be applied in the current context of the pandemic, where we are seeing the price of food and medicine rising.”

Fiscal policy

The World Bank believes that it is critical to establish mechanisms that can enhance the monitoring of the stock of CBN overdrafts. This, according to the Bretton woods institution is important because financing of fiscal deficits through the CBN overdraft is more expensive than domestic aid or debt from international financial institutions. An extensive use of overdrafts also affects debt management and debt transparency, it says. “Very importantly, it reduces the effectiveness of monetary policy, because CBN cannot use those resources to follow all their monetary policy objectives. So, that’s why we believe that establishing mechanisms that can monitor the stock and flow of the CBN overdraft and also how they are serviced will be critical on the fiscal side.”

Monetary policy

On the Monetary side, the World Bank wants the CBN to commit to price stability as a primary monetary policy objective. “The CBN right now has several objectives that they are trying to push. For example they are trying to promote growth, ensure exchange rate stability, they are also trying to contain inflation, but the challenge here is that when you have these multiple objectives, it is difficult to act. We believe that a commitment to price stability is essential and in that particular regard, if the resumption of the use of Open Market Operations is going to be one way to make sure that happens.”

Foreign Exchange

The World Bank sees Nigeria’s foreign exchange market as quite problematic, in terms of impact on the economy. Chaudhuri observes how domestic firms have been struggling to access foreign exchange. While the present level of arbitrage and actions taken so far is appreciated, the recommendation is for the CBN to be deliberate about ensuring that foreign exchange goes towards uses that most directly benefit the Nigerian economy and the people.

“The fact is that right now, everyone is struggling including these domestic firms who I would have thought would want the regulations to be eased so they can do business and create jobs,” Chaudhuri states.

According to him, it is important to have the access and trade in foreign exchange through the NAFEX window made clearer and more predictable; having a clear auction mechanism, allow banks and others to come in, and inter-bank market, have the auction mechanism that works within certain bounds.

“The inflation rates actually track the parallel market rates and because of this, we believe that anything that can be done to bring down the parallel market rate by letting off some of the pressure there would then reduce inflationary pressures,” he said.

Social protection and support to MSMEs

The World Bank sees an opportunity to provide targeted and also time-bound cash transfer support to poor households, using the existing mechanisms that have been enhanced during the time of COVID-19. The national social safety net programmes and rapid response registry that has been completed could be expanded to provide these targeted support. And on Micro and small firms, there is a need to ensure targeted support so that they can access equity financing at a time when it is very difficult to access credit. But apart from these six areas of immediate priority, electricity and revenues are other areas requiring attention, without which it would be very difficult to ensure a robust recovery, Chaudhuri adds.

Burdensome PMS subsidies

With a severe strain on government fiscal resources amid huge developmental needs, the World Bank believes that it is now time to conserve lean resources and has urged the government to take bold steps and remove fuel subsidies. According to Chaudhuri “Combating poverty would require fiscal resources which can come from redirecting expenditures or actually ensuring that greater revenues come into the federation account and one of these sources is to move on PMS subsidies.”

“Given rising oil prices right now and consequently, increased cost of importing gasoline, and given what the current domestic PMS price is, the government is essentially spending, not as directly as you see in the budget, but from the fact that NNPC is withholding revenues that they would have otherwise transferred to the federation account. The key concern is that the positive impact of increasing oil prices is really diluted because those increased revenues will not flow into the federation account if PMS continues to be subsidised.

Import restrictions and border closure

The stated objective around the border closure was to combat insecurity and smuggling, at the time when that was quite prominent in the discussions both locally and internationally. But over time, the policy has had a series of unintended effects; in terms of increasing the price of food for example, limiting the availability of raw materials for industries that required imports and also created uncertainty around investors who were planning to bring in their financing at the time. Marco Hernandez, World Bank’s Lead Economist for Nigeria says that this would have affected their investment decisions and local industries. “So, with all of these and the intended objectives, the key question is, to what extent does the border closure help to address the objectives that it set forth to do.” A similar argument has also been that foreign exchange restrictions will help to promote local industries. Hernandez believes that, like in other countries, there are better ways in which local industries could be supported for improved competitiveness and to ensure increased production, without unintended effects from policies related to trade restrictions, especially when citizens are facing a crisis.

Revenues

Nigeria is at a critical point where low revenues are challenging developmental goals amid tepid growth. Nigeria is the 115th among countries ranked by the World Bank for oil and non-oil revenues. In the last five years, Nigeria, on the average, has been collecting about 8percent of GDP in revenue as against the world average of about 30percent. “Nigeria ranks 115th, so it has the lowest revenues in the world on this particular ranking. That highlights the urgency,” Hernandez notes.

“We are starting to see the need for urgency to mobilize revenues and in that context, we are fully aware that raising revenues at the time of crisis needs to be thought through very carefully, because we do not want to suggest any policies or programmes that would be affecting investment or job creation.

Four identified pathways are- transparency and accountability; eliminate worrisome PMS subsidies; improve tax compliance; divesting in public assets to not only improve revenue flow, but efficiency.

Tax expenditures

Tax expenditure is any reduction in government revenue through preferential tax treatment, as deductions or credits, especially with the hope that it would help to promote growth. The World Bank’s main recommendation is an extensive, transparent review of the existing tax incentives to see which ones need to be rationalised, and which ones have been effective as to continue. According to figures from the ministry of finance, the country spends at least 2.5percent of total GDP in tax expenditure which is a significant amount of money. The total tax expenditures for 2019 from non-oil revenue sources totaled 3.2percent of GDP and the collection for these particular taxes on non-oil revenue sources the same year was 2.5percent of GDP, which is quite significant.

World Bank’s interventions for Nigeria’s economic diversification

Like in other member countries, the World Bank’s mission in Nigeria is to help governments at different levels to eliminate poverty and basically accelerate inclusive growth driven by private investment and job creation. To do this, the World Bank provides concessional financing for the governments’ budget investments, particularly directly linked to measures to help eliminate poverty and boost inclusive growth – led by governments’ and institutional policies. “

“We are here, hopefully, as trusted partners, and using the data, our understanding of how the Nigerian economy works as well as experience from other countries to make suggestions for government principals to consider. “That is where our advisory role comes in,” the World Bank Country Director explains.

But in terms of concessional financing, the World Bank’s total portfolio for Nigeria as at March 2021, stood at about $12 billion – which is the overall commitment that the Bank has made in terms of signed finance agreement.

According to the Country Director, one of the bank’s biggest areas of assistance to Nigeria is the Power Sector Recovery Project (PSRP) where up to $2 billion has been voted. Under the PSRP, there is equally some $750 million programme for direct support and another $500 million programme specifically to help discos make the necessary investments in metering, put in place needed systems, to be able to improve their service, and also track payments.

On the digital front, the World Bank is also working with the National broadband committee on ways to expand the 6th broadband infrastructure, at an accelerated pace

“We have a wide range of programmes where we are providing finance, but, one main thing is that yes, financing is needed, but policy and institutional reforms are needed more than anything else right now. That will really help unlock private investment and further the economic diversification agenda,” Shubham tells BusinessDay.

Asked why Nigeria’s power reform programme which the World Bank has been deeply involved in since 2017 has yet to make significant impact, Shubham explains that the real implementation began in 2020, and that significant steps have been taken, but there is still the urgency to continue and accelerate those reforms.

